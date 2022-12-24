Menopause gets the fast-foward as businesses chase the female …

Doherty says menopause came into mainstream consciousness back in 2002, when a massive longitudinal survey of women (wrongly) linked the use of hormone replacement therapy with increased risk of breast cancer.

A woman has passed menopause when it’s been a year since her last period. This usually occurs between the ages of 45 and 55. From about the age of 40, many women move into perimenopause, when symptoms including hot flushes, mood swings and irregular periods begin.

“Before that research paper, there was a skew towards probably too many women on HRT; it was seen as the elixir of youth. After that study, the number of women taking HRT collapsed to around 3 per cent because they were scared they were going to get breast cancer. Their doctors were scared they were going to get sued for prescribing HRT,” Doherty says.

And that left a gap that was begging to be filled.

Celebrities are in the thick of it. Actress and wellness guru Gwyneth Paltrow has detailed her journey through perimenopause and told fans she will employ a mentor to help her navigate the real thing. Of course, she has plenty of stuff her on website Goop that can also help, for a price: a packet of pills called Madam Ovary sell for $US70 ($104), for starters.

Actress Naomi Watts has a company called I am Stripes that holds the somewhat surprising tagline “Menopause solutions from scalp to vag”. It’s anchored around selling products for faces, hair, body and vaginas, but is also packed with advice: diet, exercise, what music to listen to, whether to throw a meno-party, and so on.

Go to the State of Menopause website, run by American stylist, fashion consultant, author, and magazine editor Stacy London and you will find that the cannabidiol vaginal moisturiser ($US70) has sold out, as has the arnica hand cream and strengthening shampoo. Demand is hot!

There’s The Swell, “an elite, invitation-only club where members aged 40 to 69 are part of a prestige network of accomplished peers from across various professionals – creative and otherwise,” according to American Vogue.

Christie Turlington is a member of The Swell – an elite, invitation-only club. AP

Its Instagram page – with just 123 posts but an improbable 77,000 followers – reveals we missed The New Pause symposium in New York City in October, at which Watts was the star attraction. The sell-out event sold VIP tickets for $US500.

The symposium was held just four days before World Menopause Day on October 18. World Perimenopause Day was October 11 and the entire month of October has now been decreed World Menopause Month.

For those who can’t get to NYC, there are plenty of events and experiences to share your peri, current and post menopausal state around Australia, if you so desire.

If you are of the mind to do so, five three-day Change of Life – Menopause retreats will be held next year, offering yoga, meditation, a tea ceremony with sound healing and a nature walk for just a tad over $3000.

The Australian Menopause Centre offers obligation-free video and phone consultations and will deliver medications right to your door, including bio-identical hormone replacement therapy, which use plant hormones instead of prescribed HRTs.

The online website MamaMia, run by publisher Mia Freedman, is full of first-person accounts of going through menopause, including some horror stories such as “Turns out menopause can mess with your skin in your 30s”.

Why now?

The women who are currently experiencing peri-menopause – or the hormonal changes in the lead up to the actual event – and menopause itself are Generation X. iStock

Dr Lauren Rosewarne, a sociologist from the University of Melbourne, says the marketisation of menopause follows a familiar pattern.

“This always happens when there is a combination of two things happening in society: there is a group of people with more disposable income than in previous eras and the mainstreaming or normalisation of something,” Rosewarne says.

The women who are currently experiencing peri-menopause – or the hormonal changes in the lead up to the actual event – and menopause itself are Generation X. Born between 1965 and 1980, Gen Xers are sandwiched between the Baby Boomers and the Millennials.

Professional women with disposable income are one of the largest and most powerful demographics to have emerged in recent years. Forbes magazine has called women over the age of 40, which is when perimenopause starts to kick in, superconsumers.

A 2018 Forbes article proclaimed that “40 million 50+ American women represent over $US15 trillion dollars in purchasing power and are the healthiest, wealthiest, and most active generation in history”.

“This group of super consumers, who will experience the largest population growth over the next 10 years, represent off-the-charts spending power, yet most of these women feel completely ignored by marketers.”

Professor Ellen Garbarino, a sociologist from the University of Sydney’s Business School, says more liberal approaches to once-taboo subjects – such as menstruation, depression, anxiety and domestic violence – have also taken hold, particularly with the ubiquity of social media. We are no longer alone; there is a community for every one of us somewhere on the World Wide Web.

“Social media can direct marketing to the people who really want it,” says Garbarino. “They don’t have to put up TV commercials about menopause solutions that women have to watch with their husband and kids. They can go to a website without anyone knowing, and they don’t even have to talk to a salesperson.”

At the same time, people are more comfortable with their bodies and talking about things that used to be considered too personal, too private, or had some form of social shame attached to them.

“As a culture we have gotten more relaxed talking about personal and physical aspects of our lives,” Garbarino says.

Who’s profiting?

Melbourne University’s Rosewarne says she always asks herself the question: “Who is profiting from this?”

“It’s not a problem, on the surface at least, to have a diversity of products that help people deal with things that are happening to their body; that in a previous generation women were told to shut up about,” she says.

But wrapped in and around that “normalisation” process are charlatans and snake oil salesmen selling teas that purport to help you lose menopausal weight gain, jade eggs to keep your vagina supple, creams to moisten dry skin, supplements to make you feel fabulous.

There’s the term #menowashing that refers to brands that are cashing in on menopause rather than endeavouring to improve health outcomes.

And the FemTech market – a phrase coined in 2016 that encompasses “a range of technology-enabled, consumer-centric products and solutions” – is estimated to hit US$13.3 billion by 2030.

Raising awareness

Doherty says the flip side of celebrity endorsements and the like is the raising of awareness of menopause so women don’t feel so isolated.

Former model Alison Daddo, in her book Queen Menopause: Finding your Majesty in the Mayhem, writes of how she felt she might lose her husband if she didn’t regain her inner sexiness.

Alison Brahe-Daddo, with husband Cameron Daddo, has written about her experiences going through menopause. Will Salkeld

She recounts a diary entry from 2018: “I’m worried. I’ve lost all desire for sex. I don’t know what to do. I don’t want to force myself to have sex with Cam. I feel trapped. Trapped in a body that feels… numb? What should I do? Is there a pill to get your libido back? Is there some hideous herbal drink that will make me want to rip my husband’s clothes off and ravish him? Something that would feel consistent, not just a one-off?”

That women are a ″⁣constant project for self-improvement″⁣ is a morally questionable approach, Rosewarne argues.

“It’s the idea that women are never finished. There is always someone profiting from your insecurities. In fact, that pressure that once upon a time lifted on women because they were no longer fertile, is now ongoing. They have to be beautiful, sexy, desirable for long. You are never getting off the hamster wheel,” Rosewarne says.

“In another respect, there are positives, such as you are not invisible, you are not on the shelf, you are not forgotten about, and you are still contributing to society.”

A deficit model

A question: does the presence of celebrities, former models and TV hosts – who were mostly born with serious genetic advantages, and have mega-bucks to surgically and hypodermically stop the outward signs of the ageing process, physical trainers and dieticians on tap, and expensive wardrobes that accentuate their lithe, fatless bodies – make any of us feel better about ourselves? Or is it a deficit model because normal people will never quite match up?

“All marketing works that way,” says Rosewarne. “You wouldn’t listen to a podcast or buy a weight-loss tea unless you’re feeling some sort of deficit in your life. If you are having an amazing time with menopause, you’re not going to listen to a podcast about conquering it.”

Promoting healthy lifestyles, including good diet, exercise, relaxation, mediation, limiting booze, work-life balance, are all positives, says Doherty, and all can help manage the symptoms of menopause.

But it’s a fine line between what is good for one’s health and what is just throwing money after an impossible dream – to slow or delay the natural ageing process.

Doherty says the health system is stacked against women seeking medical guidance or help, since 10 minute consultations with a GP are not going to get to the bottom of the complexity of symptoms of menopause.

“In 10 minutes you can’t get all the information you need to go through all the benefits and risks of treatment options, so women come away feeling disempowered and not know what to do,” Doherty says.

And that, leaves a yawning gap for the opportunists to step into.