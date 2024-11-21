Menendez brother’s prison romance with 35-years-younger blonde British student

Convicted murderer Lyle Menendez is having a clandestine affair from his prison cell with a British university student he met online, DailyMail.com can exclusively reveal.

Sources say Lyle, 56, is so in love with blonde Milly Bucksey, 21, that he has even told her he wants to divorce his devoted wife – who he married in 2003, the month before his new love was born.

“Lyle is crazy about Milly,” an insider with knowledge of the romance told DailyMail.com. “And she calls him her boyfriend, even though he’s married.”

The romance first blossomed earlier this year, when Lyle spotted Milly on a Facebook group in his name run by his wife Rebecca Sneed, 55.

According to those familiar with the situation, he initially approached her under an alias before confessing his true identity to the beaten student.

Since then, their romance has heated up and even led to Lyle being picked up by prison guards at the maximum-security Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility in San Diego, California, for possessing a smuggled cell phone that he used to contact with his new friend.

An account of that incident was included in ousted Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón’s memo filed in Los Angeles in late October. It showed that on March 15 he was caught with the phone in the cell he shares with ‘several other people’.

Despite being caught, DailyMail.com has learned that Lyle has since acquired a second illegal mobile phone, which he has used to keep in touch with the University of Manchester student.

Lyle Menendez, 56, began an affair with 21-year-old British university student Milly Bucksey, bringing her all the way from Manchester to visit him in prison on September 14.

Lyle’s secret affair with the college student began online after he messaged her after seeing her on his wife’s Facebook group that she runs on his behalf

Bucksey changed the cover of her Facebook page on September 17 to a photo of Ocean Beach in San Diego. The beach is just 20 miles from Imperial Beach, where Lyle’s wife Rebecca Sneed, 55, moved to be closer to him.

She even made the 5,000 mile journey from her home in Altrincham, Greater Manchester, to San Diego to visit her much older boyfriend and was photographed with him in prison.

Photos, exclusively obtained by DailyMail.com, show the pair in jail.

In one, they pose in front of one of the distinctive murals on the prison grounds with their arms lovingly wrapped around each other.

In another they pose with a large dog, and in a third Milly sits on Lyle’s knee.

A time stamp on the photo shows that it was shot on Saturday, September 14 – a date that corresponds with Friday through Sunday visiting hours in the lockup and nine days before Milly’s college started the fall semester.

In what appears to be a loving gesture to her lover, Milly changed the cover photo on her Facebook page to a photo of San Diego’s Ocean Beach on November 17.

The beach in the laid-back surfer neighborhood has a striking promenade with palm trees and cream-colored lifeguard towers, both of which can be seen in Milly’s photo.

Ironically, Ocean Beach is just 20 miles from Imperial Beach — the southern San Diego neighborhood where Lyle’s wife, a lawyer, has lived since moving from California’s capital Sacramento in October 2020 to be closer to him.

When DailyMail.com tried to contact Milly at her home in England, her father Peter, 78, firmly closed the door. A spokesperson for the Menendez family did not respond to a request for comment.

Lyle’s latest affair isn’t the first time he’s been caught cheating on his wife from prison. His first marriage to Chicago-born Anna Eriksson came to a halt in 2001 after she caught him sending love letters to another woman.

In one of the photos taken at the Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility in San Diego, the loving couple poses with a large dog

Lyle is hoping for an early release from his life sentence, but the discovery of illegal cellphones and the replacement of LA District Attorney George Gascon could complicate that.

Lyle wants a divorce from his devoted lawyer wife Rebecca Sneed, he reportedly told Bucksey

Lyle (right) is now in prison in San Diego with his younger brother Erik

Milly made the 5,000-mile journey from her home in England to visit her much older boyfriend in prison.

Lyle’s first marriage to Chicago native Anna Eriksson failed in 2001 after she caught him sending love letters to another woman

But this time the stakes are higher for Lyle and his brother Erik, 53, who have become a cause célèbre after the smash success of Ryan Murphy’s biographical crime drama anthology, Monster: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story.

Los Angeles County District Attorney Gascón announced in October that he planned to pursue a lighter sentence for the brothers. He told reporters that the couple had “paid their debt to society.”

But he was voted out of office in this month’s elections and will step down on December 1. His replacement, Republican-turned-independent Nate Hochman, 60, has jeopardized the brothers’ bid for freedom by saying he plans to review Gascón’s decision. .

The revelation that Lyle had a second smuggled cellphone could also have implications for the case, especially since California Governor Gavin Newsom this week declined to offer the brothers immediate clemency — instead saying he plans to waiting for the outcome of Hochman’s research.

That will only happen after Hochman comes to power. A hearing on the criminal case, scheduled for December 11, will likely be postponed as a result.

In a statement to CNN after his victory, Hochman said, “Before I can make any decision regarding the Menendez brothers’ case, I will need to become thoroughly familiar with the relevant facts, evidence and law.”

The former federal prosecutor added, “I will need to review each brother’s confidential prison records, the transcripts of both trials and speak with prosecutors, law enforcement, defense counsel and the victims’ family members.

“If for any reason I need additional time, I will ask the court for that time.”

Milly lives in Altrincham, England with her parents Peter, 78, and Karen, 57, Bucksey

Milly celebrated New Year 2022 with a group of friends and balloons in the purple, gold and gray colors of the University of Manchester

Former LA DA George Gascón initially said in October that he was seeking a lighter sentence for the brothers. But Gascón’s ouster by new District Attorney Nate Hochman has jeopardized his original decision, as Hochman stated that he had to look at the case as a whole before making a decision.

Erik and Lyle Menendez have been in prison since March 1990 for the shotgun murder of their parents José and Kitty Menendez and were convicted of the double murder in a 1993 trial.

The brothers have been locked up since March 1990 when they were arrested for the brutal murder of their parents Kitty and José in 1989.

Both confessed to the gruesome murders at the family home in Beverly Hills, but said they succumbed to years of sexual abuse at José’s hands.

That argument failed at their 1993 trial, with prosecutors successfully arguing that the murders were committed for financial gain after the brothers spent $700,000 in the weeks after the shooting.

As a result, they were both given life sentences without parole and sent to separate prisons, although they were eventually reunited in San Diego’s lockup in 2018.

Like his brother, Erik also married behind bars. He married Tammi Saccoman in a waiting room at Folsom State Prison in June 1999.

‘Our wedding cake was a Twinkie. We improvised. It was a beautiful ceremony until I had to leave,” Saccoman said.

“That was a very lonely night.”