Mena Suvari details bumping into woman she had threesome with while she was in abusive relationship

Mena Suvari has detailed run into a woman she had a threesome with while having an abusive relationship with a lighting engineer.

The actress, 43, made the confession when she began talking about years of sexual abuse, including rape at age 12 by her brother’s older boyfriend – something she first revealed in her memoir last year.

The movie star said the trauma made it easier to play sex-obsessed teen Angela Hayes in the 1999 Oscar-winning film American Beauty, and talked about how she would go home to an abusive relationship after shooting.

Mena said in a new interview with the guard: ‘I identified with Angela. I knew how to play that part because I was so schooled in it. “Oh, do you want me to be sexually attractive?” Done. I felt unavailable in a million other ways, but I knew how to play that card.”

She said her romantic relationship was “the worst” of her life, adding: “I was extremely abused. It was very dark for me at the time, (and work) felt like a breath of fresh air, because I could go to work and be important there. I wasn’t called an “r*****” or an “idiot.”

Mena said her partner would tell her how stupid she was, berate her and force her into sexual activities that were so traumatic that she needed medical treatment.

She added that she was loved but that she was just a receptacle for her abuser’s desires.

Mena said he would ask her to pick up other women to have threesomes with, including those she met on set.

On another occasion, when she met one of the women, she approached her.

Mena added: “I said, ‘I want you to know that I’ve never wanted to do any of those things. She was surprised. She said, ‘Oh, he told me you wanted to do that.’

The star said it was a huge eye-opener for her. how she was manipulated and had no idea and how she was swallowed up by the circumstances of her life.

Mena, who has son Christopher, 15, with set designer Michael Hope, previously described her years of abuse in her memoir The Great Peace.

It describes how a friend of one of her older brothers wrote her love letters before raping her several times at his home.

She also told The Guardian that it confirmed that no one would ever save her or do anything for her.

While she was being treated for a bladder infection as a result of the rapes, the doctor put her on birth control instead of asking what was wrong with her.

She said times were different then and that despite her young age, she was treated like an adult.