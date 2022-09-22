Men with big penises and trimmed pubic hair are seen as more extroverted, study finds

Men are often told ‘bigger is better’ when it comes to penis size.

And a new study suggests this may be true—at least in terms of perceived personality.

Researchers from New Mexico Highlands University say that men with large penises and trimmed pubic hair are seen as more attractive, outgoing and open to new experiences, while men with smaller members are seen as more neurotic.

“This research shows that genital appearance can contribute to socially shared implicit theories about people, regardless of whether these impressions reflect the true personality of the person being assessed,” the researchers wrote in their study.

What your penis says about you Small More neurotic

Worse in bed

Less open to new experiences Big More attractive

More sexually active

More outgoing

More conscientious

In the study, the team set out to assess how people perceive men’s personalities based on their penises alone.

Writing in the journal Sexuality & Culturethe team, led by Thomas R. Brooks, said: ‘Dating app users are likely to experience a high frequency of viewing the sexually explicit material of potential partners before a physical encounter.

“This study aimed to investigate what information is inferred from a picture of a penis at zero familiarity.”

The team recruited 106 participants (80 percent women) for the study, who were shown pictures of 24 penises that varied in girth, length and amount of pubic hair.

After viewing each picture, participants were asked to answer 11 questions:

This is a prototypical/stereotypical penis. This is an attractive penis. This person is sexually active. This person would be good in bed. This person is outgoing, enthusiastic. This person is reliable, self-disciplined. This person is anxious, easily upset. This person is open to new experiences, complex. This person is likable, warm. Would this person be an active member of sex (pleaser) or a passive member of sex (pillow princess)? How many sexual partners do you think this person has had?

The results revealed key links between penis size, pubic hair and perceived personality traits.

In terms of length, short penises were associated with more neuroticism, while men with long penises were seen as more attractive, more sexually active, better in bed, more outgoing, more conscientious and more open to new experiences.

When it came to girth, men with narrow penises were seen as more neurotic.

In contrast, those with wide penises were perceived as being more sexually active, better in bed, more outgoing, more open to new experiences, more pleasant and having had more sexual partners.

Finally, it seems that when it comes to pubic hair, the trim is the best option for men.

“Penis with trimmed pubic hair were perceived as more prototypical and attractive,” the researchers wrote.

“However, although they were perceived as being more conscientious than untrimmed pubic hair, they did not differ significantly from fully shaved pubic hair.”

Overall, the findings suggest that impressions can be formed of men based solely on their penises.

“While most research has prioritized facial images and biographies of potential partners, the current findings take a step forward to examine how images of penises can contribute to the holistic perception of the person in digital spaces,” the researchers said.

They now hope to conduct further studies where the men’s personalities are actually assessed to see how they compare to perceptions based on their penises alone.