Men who eat ‘ultra-processed’ ready meals are 30 PERCENT more likely to develop colorectal cancer

Men who eat ready-to-eat instant meals — especially those containing meat — are at significantly increased risk of developing colorectal cancer, a new study finds.

Researchers from Harvard University and Tufts University, both in the Boston, Massachusetts area, found that men who ate the most ultra-processed foods had a 30 percent increased risk of developing colorectal cancer. No correlation was found in women.

Meals with meat were found to be the worst for a person’s health, including meals with sausage, bacon, ham and fish cakes. High consumption of sugary drinks and sodas also increased a person’s risk of cancer.

Processed food consumption has long been linked to many short- and long-term health problems, although these findings may be most shocking to those who often opt for quick TV dinners.

Eating ultra-processed foods on a regular basis may increase the risk of developing colorectal cancer in men by nearly 30%, although no increased risk was found in women

Researchers, who published their findings Wednesday in BMJcollected data from more than 200,000 participants from more than 25 years for the study.

Each was asked how often they ate each of the 130 foods. Participants were placed in quintiles based on how often they consumed ultra-processed goods.

Over a 25-year period, 1,294 cases of colorectal cancer were detected in the 46,341 men in the study and 1,922 in the 159,907 women.

Getting a colonoscopy every 10 years could save your life from colorectal cancer What is a colonoscopy? A colonoscopy is an examination that detects abnormalities and changes in the colon and abdomen. How is it performed? Patients are either sedated or, in rare cases, put under general anesthesia to reduce the amount of pain they feel. A long, flexible tube is inserted into the rectum. A small video camera is attached to the tip so that the doctor can view the inside of the colon. If necessary, the doctor may remove polyps or other abnormal tissue and take tissue samples. A colonoscopy generally takes about 30 to 60 minutes. How do I prepare the day before a colonoscopy? Doctors recommend that patients eat low-fiber foods that are easy to digest for three to four days before the colonoscopy. The day before the procedure, patients should not eat anything solid and should only consume clear liquids. The night before the colonoscopy, patients should take laxatives to ensure the digestive tract is clear. When Should I Get a Colonoscopy? The US Preventive Services Task Force recommends that all adults between the ages of 45 and 75 be screened for colon cancer. Patients between the ages of 75 and 85 are advised to talk to their doctor about when to have a colonoscopy. If the colonoscopy finds no signs of cancer, it should be done every 10 years. Why is it important to get a colonoscopy? Aside from skin cancer, colorectal cancer is the third most common cancer in both men and women in the US In 2021, an estimated 104,270 new cases of colon cancer and 45,230 new cases of rectal cancer will be diagnosed. It is the third leading cause of cancer death in men and women separately, and the second leading cause of cancer death when men and women are combined with 52,980 deaths expected in 2021. Sources: Mayo Clinic, American Cancer Society

The huge sample, combined with the long time period, makes researchers more confident in their results than with other cancer studies.

“Cancer takes years or even decades to develop, and from our epidemiological studies we have shown the potential latency effect — it takes years to see an effect of certain exposures on cancer risk,” said Mingyan Song, co -senior author of the study. and epidimeologist at Harvard, in a statement.

“Because of this lengthy process, it is important to have long-term exposure to data to better assess cancer risk.”

In men, they found a clear correlation between people who ate more of the food and whether they developed the condition.

They particularly emphasized the meat-based products, which is what they expected in the study.

“We started to think that colorectal cancer could be the cancer most affected by diet compared to other cancer types,” said Dr. Lu Wang, the study’s lead author, in a statement.

‘Processed meats, most of which fall into the ultra-processed food category, are a strong risk factor for colon cancer.

“Ultra-processed foods are also high in added sugars and low in fiber, which contribute to weight gain and obesity, and obesity is an established risk factor for colorectal cancer.”

Although the risk factors are well known, the strong effect that these foods have is a person’s risk of cancer.

Many Americans regularly eat ultra-processed foods for their convenience. Some are even branded as healthy alternatives that can help a person lose weight and manage other dietary conditions.

As expected, researchers also found a strong correlation between consuming sugary drinks and the cancer.

However, not all processed foods were found to be negative. Women who consumed processed dairy products even had a slight decrease in colorectal cancer risk.

“We found an inverse association between ultra-processed dairy products like yogurt and colorectal cancer risk in women,” Fang Fang Zhang, study co-senior study author and cancer epidemiologist at Harvard, said in a statement.

“…Foods like yogurt may have the potential to counteract the harmful effects of other types of ultra-processed foods in women.”

However, a similar correlation was not found in men in the study.

Whether there are actual gender differences in how the body processes these foods or whether there is another variable that researchers are missing has yet to be determined.

“Further research will have to show whether there is a real sex difference in the associations, or whether the null findings in women in this study were purely due to chance or other uncontrolled confounding factors in women that softened the association,” Song said.