Men who eat meat should be BANNED from having sex to save the planet, animal rights group claims

All men who eat meat should be banned from having sex, according to an animal rights group which claims that mocking sausages is a symptom of ‘toxic masculinity’.

The German branch of the animal rights group Peta claims that men contribute significantly more to the climate crisis than women, primarily through their meat consumption.

It cites research published in the scientific journal PLOS One last year, which found that men emit 41 percent more greenhouse gases than the female population with their eating habits.

It suggests that women should ‘go on sex strike to save the world’, and even suggests preventing carnivorous men from having children.

Meat and dairy products account for 57% of greenhouse gas emissions released through food production Meat and dairy products account for 57 percent of food-based greenhouse gas emissions, according to a computer modeling study. Overall, when cropland, livestock and land-use changes are taken into account, global food production is responsible for 17.318 billion tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions per year, the authors say. In total, 57 percent of this figure, or 9.8 billion tons, comes from animal production, and 29 percent, or 5.1 billion tons, comes from plant-based foods. Beef and rice are the largest contributors of animal-based and plant-based raw materials – contributing 12 percent and 25 percent respectively of all food production-related emissions. The fact that global emissions from animal-based food production are almost double that from plant-based food production further suggests the environmental benefits of switching to a meat-free diet. Read more

“Who doesn’t know them, the suburban dads who handle beer bottles and barbecue tongs, who sizzle 70-cent sausages on their €700 grill,” said Daniel Cox, campaign team leader for Peta Germany.

‘The courgette delivered by the visitor is regarded with suspicion and tolerated only reluctantly.

‘The fact that Germany’s “barbecue masters” believe they must prove their masculinity to themselves and their peers by consuming meat is not only to the detriment of the animals.

‘Now there is scientific proof that toxic masculinity also damages the climate.’

The organization referred to comments by French Green Party politician Sandrine Rousseau, who last month ignited controversy by branding the outdoor barbecue a ‘symbol of masculinity’.

“If you want to solve the climate crisis, you have to reduce meat consumption, and that’s not going to happen as long as masculinity is constructed around meat,” said the self-proclaimed ‘eco-feminist’.

In addition to the ban on sex and reproduction, Cox also proposes a large meat tax of 41 percent for men.

“After all, each child not born saves 58.6 tonnes of CO2 equivalent per year,” he said.

‘For all fathers who still grill meat and still want children with a future worth living on a habitable planet, we recommend changing their lifestyle.’

The call for a sex ban against meat-eating men has sparked outrage in Germany, which is famous for its love of bratwurst and schnitzel.

Top-selling tabloid newspaper Bild printed the story on its front page, branding it a ‘crazy proposal’.

Meanwhile, Alois Rainer, an MP from Germany’s Christian Social Union party who is a master butcher, said the idea was ‘total nonsense’.

WHICH FOOD PRODUCTS HAVE THE BIGGEST ENVIRONMENTAL IMPACT? Beef and lamb Nuts and dried fruit Coffee Cheese Fish and shellfish Tea Pies, quiches and party food Jam Chocolate Ready meals

In Britain, Conservative MP Alicia Kearns said it was a ‘sexist assumption’ to think that men eat meat and women don’t, and that women somehow enjoy sex less than men so they can use it as a tool.

“It just feeds into all the worst narratives from the 90s that women use sex, it’s not something they enjoy, that they have to use it as a tool against men,” she said on LBC’s Cross Question.

‘It’s also incredibly focused on equal relationships.’

Dr. However, Carys Bennett, corporate project manager at Peta UK, told LBC it was meant to be ‘a tongue in cheek’.

“It’s a bit over the top … it’s designed to make men sit up and take notice,” she said.

“We don’t care about your sex life… what we care about is the planet and the animals we share it with.”

Agriculture accounts for more than 10 per cent of UK greenhouse gas emissions, making it critical to climate change.

A study by researchers at Stanford University and Berkeley, California, earlier this year found that the total elimination of meat production around the world in 15 years could reduce global carbon emissions by 68 percent.