Men think they’re funnier – and are happier if partner agrees, study reveals

It’s a discussion many couples have on a regular basis: are men or women funnier?

Now, a new study has confirmed what many women already know: Men think they’re the funny ones in a relationship.

In addition, researchers from the University of Silesia in Katowice, Poland, say that men are happier in their relationship if their significant other makes them think they are the comic superior.

Men are happier in their relationship when their other half makes them think they are the comic superior (stock image)

The study found that men tend to tell more jokes and think they are funnier than their partner. Pictured: Graphs show participants’ ratings of the quality of their jokes and that of their partner

In the study, the team sought to understand the role humor plays in long-term relationships.

“People appreciate a good sense of humor in their potential partners,” the researchers wrote in their study, published in Personality and individual differences.

“In courtship, humor can be an indicator of psychological traits, romantic interest, and similar values ​​and life goals.

‘However, less attention is paid to the function of humor in established couples.’

The researchers recruited 149 heterosexual couples who had been together for an average of seven years.

Participants were surveyed about the humor in their relationships, including how often they joked with their partner, how often their partner joked, and how often they thought their partner’s jokes were funny.

The results showed that the men told more jokes than the women and rated their jokes as better.

However, there were no sex differences in the frequency of laughing at a partner’s jokes.

“Men joked more than women, but the sexes did not differ in how often they responded to their partner’s jokes,” the researchers wrote.

“Men also rated their jokes funnier than their partners’ jokes.”

As for the style of humor, men used more aggressive and self-reinforcing humor styles than women.

“Both sexes can use affiliate styles in the same way to build social relationships and coalitions; however, men are more likely to use aggressive and self-enhancing styles in intrasexual competition,” the researchers wrote.

Meanwhile, men were happier in their relationship if their partner rated the quality of their own jokes as worse, but the quality of their partner’s as better.

Overall, the findings highlight the key role humor plays in long-term relationships.

“Jokes, laughter and humor are still part of the mechanisms involved in building relationships between partners in long-term relationships,” the researchers conclude.

The study comes shortly after researchers claimed that, on average, men are funnier than women.

Psychologists rated their sense of humor, for example by asking them to write a funny caption for a cartoon.

The researchers caution that the findings don’t suggest that all men are funnier than all women — with many female comedians being funnier than ’99. percent of men.

However, the findings have left some female comedians feeling out of humor.

For example, Danish comedian Sofie Hagen tweeted that the study was ‘f**king ignorant’, while Scottish Eleanor Morton called it ‘another boring ‘study’.