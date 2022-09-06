Men think they’re funnier – and are happier if partner agrees, study reveals
You laugh! Men Think They’re Funnier Than Their Partner And Are Happier In A Relationship When Their Other Half Makes Them Think They’re The Comic Superior, Study Reveals
- Researchers surveyed 149 couples about the role of humor in their relationship
- The results showed that men told more jokes and thought they were funnier
- Men were also happier if their partner rated the quality of their own jokes as worse, but the quality of their partner’s as better.
<!–
<!–
<!– <!–
<!–
<!–
<!–
It’s a discussion many couples have on a regular basis: are men or women funnier?
Now, a new study has confirmed what many women already know: Men think they’re the funny ones in a relationship.
In addition, researchers from the University of Silesia in Katowice, Poland, say that men are happier in their relationship if their significant other makes them think they are the comic superior.
Men are happier in their relationship when their other half makes them think they are the comic superior (stock image)
The study found that men tend to tell more jokes and think they are funnier than their partner. Pictured: Graphs show participants’ ratings of the quality of their jokes and that of their partner
Are men funnier than women?
Men, on average, are funnier than women, say psychologists who have reviewed multiple previous studies examining how amusing different people are.
The surveys assessed their sense of humor, for example by asking them to write a funny caption for a cartoon.
The researchers caution that the findings don’t suggest that all men are funnier than all women — with many female comedians being funnier than ’99. percent of men.
read more
In the study, the team sought to understand the role humor plays in long-term relationships.
“People appreciate a good sense of humor in their potential partners,” the researchers wrote in their study, published in Personality and individual differences.
“In courtship, humor can be an indicator of psychological traits, romantic interest, and similar values and life goals.
‘However, less attention is paid to the function of humor in established couples.’
The researchers recruited 149 heterosexual couples who had been together for an average of seven years.
Participants were surveyed about the humor in their relationships, including how often they joked with their partner, how often their partner joked, and how often they thought their partner’s jokes were funny.
The results showed that the men told more jokes than the women and rated their jokes as better.
However, there were no sex differences in the frequency of laughing at a partner’s jokes.
“Men joked more than women, but the sexes did not differ in how often they responded to their partner’s jokes,” the researchers wrote.
“Men also rated their jokes funnier than their partners’ jokes.”
As for the style of humor, men used more aggressive and self-reinforcing humor styles than women.
“Both sexes can use affiliate styles in the same way to build social relationships and coalitions; however, men are more likely to use aggressive and self-enhancing styles in intrasexual competition,” the researchers wrote.
Meanwhile, men were happier in their relationship if their partner rated the quality of their own jokes as worse, but the quality of their partner’s as better.
Overall, the findings highlight the key role humor plays in long-term relationships.
“Jokes, laughter and humor are still part of the mechanisms involved in building relationships between partners in long-term relationships,” the researchers conclude.
The study comes shortly after researchers claimed that, on average, men are funnier than women.
Psychologists rated their sense of humor, for example by asking them to write a funny caption for a cartoon.
The researchers caution that the findings don’t suggest that all men are funnier than all women — with many female comedians being funnier than ’99. percent of men.
However, the findings have left some female comedians feeling out of humor.
For example, Danish comedian Sofie Hagen tweeted that the study was ‘f**king ignorant’, while Scottish Eleanor Morton called it ‘another boring ‘study’.
CAN LAUGHING AT YOURSELF IMPROVE YOUR MENTAL HEALTH?
A new study from researchers in Spain has found that laughing at yourself can be good for you. (file photo)
Researchers in Spain have found that laughing at yourself isn’t necessarily a bad thing.
A new study revealed that self-defeating humor can have an effect on how angry you are.
But the report explained how some people use humor to cover up negative thoughts.
The study said: “The researchers are quick to point out that certain styles of humor can be used to hide negative intentions and feelings.”
Explaining the possible dark sides of the tactic, one of the researchers said the “results suggest that humor, even when presented as benign or well-intentioned, can also be a strategy to mask negative intentions.”
“Humor allows individuals with low honesty scores to build trust, intimacy, etc. with other people, using important information to manipulate them or gain future benefits.”