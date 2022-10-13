Men need to STOP using metal penis rings, doctors beg

Men should avoid using metal penis rings, begged sexual health doctors today.

The gadgets, sold for £3 online, contract the flesh around the penis – trapping blood in the genitals.

This can help men maintain erections for longer, with some also claiming that the devices make their penis bigger and increase sexual pleasure.

But the rings do not come without risk. They can get stuck – effectively suffocating the penis.

Besides an embarrassing trip to the emergency room, this can also cause parts of the penis to die from lack of oxygen if not treated quickly enough. In rare cases, men may need to have their member amputated.

Metal rings have less elasticity – which is why they are more likely to get stuck.

In comparison, rings made of less robust material, such as rubber, can easily be cut off in an emergency.

Doctors have been forced to use boron directly on men’s genitals in an attempt to cut off the metal rings and release their vise-like grip.

In a horrifying clip circulating online, doctors resorting to using an angle grinder and then bolt cutters to separate a metal cock ring from his genitalia.

The man’s dangerously engorged member appears to have escaped unscathed from the heavy machinery used to free it.

WHAT IS PENILE RING DRESSING? Penile ring entrapment is a rare but often dangerous urological emergency that can cause mechanical and vascular complications. According to doctors, prolonged confinement of more than 30 minutes can lead to irreparable damage. They have devised a classification system to indicate the severity of penile ring entrapment: 1st Class: Edema of distal penis or partial division of corpus spongiosum and urethrocutaneous fistula 2 class: Complete division of the corpus spongiosum and narrowing of the corpus cavernosum 3rd Class: Gangrene, amputation, fistula or separation of corpus 4th grade: Complete separation of the corpus cavernosa 5th grade: Gangrene or amputation

Dr. Richard Viney, a consultant urologist at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham, urged men to avoid using penis rings made of hard materials.

“Purpose-made penis constriction rings will always have an elastic quality to them,” he said. ‘This makes it easy to install and remove them.

‘Non-elastic materials such as metal or hard plastic should be avoided.

“The danger with these is that they will interfere with the natural drainage of blood from the erect penis in such a way that it swells too much beyond the ring.”

This, he explained, could then make it impossible to remove the ring by hand, where the parts of the penis past the ring would then begin to die off due to lack of fresh blood.

Dr. Viney added that even the removal of such hard rings was not without risk due to the heavy equipment needed to cut through them.

“The emergency removal of such rings is very challenging and not without the risk of significant penile damage,” he said.

Professor Giulio Garaffa, a uro-andrologist at International Andrology, a private men’s sexual health clinic in London, also warned that the use of penis rings carried a number of risks.

“These complications can range from minor, such as trauma to the skin and subcutaneous tissue, to major, such as loss of the penis after ring strangulation,” he said.

He added that this was especially the case for those made of materials such as metal.

“Rings made of non-elastic materials are more likely to cause problems, like if they get stuck at the base of the penis, it’s harder to remove,” he said.

‘In my 20 years of experience in this field, I have encountered a number of patients in the emergency department with a penis strangled by a metal ring, where a metal cutting tool was required to free their penis.

‘It was not uncommon for these patients to experience some degree of permanent damage to the penis and in some cases lose the penis entirely or require extensive reconstructive surgery.’

Online retailers such as Amazon, eBay and Etsy sell dozens of toy rings, made from a variety of materials.

Online retailers have dozens of metal penis rings online, with some like this one from Amazon selling for just £6.82

Some experts say there is reason to ban the sale of metal penis rings like this two-inch example on Ebay because of the dangers they pose

Stainless steel versions – sold in a variety of sizes – can go for as little as £3.29 and be up to 2in in diameter.

Advertisements boast that they are ‘great for extending the duration of your erection’ and ‘helps you last longer in bed’.

Others promise to increase the pleasure of both men and their partners by providing ‘more intense orgasms’ and ‘stimulation’.

Popular sex shops, such as LoveHoney, also sell their own versions, some of which advise men to throw their testicles through.

However, experts warned that this is particularly dangerous because it can also cause the testicles to suffocate.

Dr. Viney said there was no urological reason to put testicles past the ring because it wouldn’t help maintain an erection.

“This show boating is all down to personal preference,” he said.

“However, if a metal ring is used in this setting, not only is the penis at risk, but the testicles are also at risk.”

Professor Garaffa said there was reason to ban the sale of metal penis rings because of the potential dangers.

‘There is an argument that non-elastic rings such as metal rings should be banned, as the risk of causing damage to the penis and/or testicles is higher compared to rings that can stretch and are therefore easier to remove in the event of strangulation, ” he said.

Men often use penis rings ‘to maintain’ an erection.

But prolonged confinement of more than 30 minutes can lead to irreversible damage, experts warn.

Keeping the ring on too long – also known as penile strangulation – can lead to gangrene, when body tissue turns black and dies.

In the most extreme cases, amputation may be necessary.

Each case of penile ring entrapment is unique due to the difference in where the ring has been placed on the penis, what material it is made of, and how long the patient has worn it.

Some cases involve ‘homemade’ penis rings, which can further complicate the situation.

Enterprising men have used shower curtain rods or spinlock collars from dumbbells as DIY cock rings in the past, only to later seriously regret their choice.

This metal penis ring, sold by adult toy retailer Lovehoney, is also designed to bypass the testicles, a type that sexual health experts warn fails to treat impotence and risks damaging the testicles

Online retailer Etsy also has a thriving marketplace for metal penis rings from just £7.99

Another key factor is how long a patient waits before going to the emergency room, and any potential harm from trying to pry away without proper medical training.

There have been cases where men have waited several hours before seeking medical attention due to embarrassment or shame, leading to a worse outcome than if they rushed to an emergency room.

Although there is no official record of the number of ringworm incidents, official NHS data shows that 13 emergency penile amputations were carried out in England between 1 April 2021 and 31 March this year.

Penis rings made of softer, more flexible material are generally considered safer by sexual health experts because they can stretch compared to their metal counterparts.

This reduces the risk of the penis or testicles suffering from a dangerous restriction in blood flow, and they are also easier to cut free in an emergency.

Dr. Viney said penis rings can be helpful for men suffering from erectile dysfunction along with other treatments.

But he urged men to talk to their doctor first, not just to be safe, but because a change in erectile function could also be a sign of diabetes, heart disease or prostate cancer.

“Good quality and suitable rings are easily available online and are not expensive,” he said.

‘Please avoid the urge to use a metal curtain rod or anything similar as the results could be disastrous.’

Professor Garaffa agreed that men suffering from erectile dysfunction should speak to a doctor rather than trying to self-medicate with a penis ring.

“There are many solutions available to treat erectile dysfunction that are more effective than the penis ring,” he said.

An Amazon spokesman said security was important to the company and that all products offered on its website are required to comply with applicable laws and regulations.

MailOnline approached LoveHoney, eBay and Etsy for comment but did not receive a response.