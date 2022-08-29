Men join women to strip down for the annual GoTopless day parade in support of equal rights

Female protesters were supported by members of the opposite sex as they took to the streets of the United States yesterday to celebrate GoTopless Day, a day that promotes gender equality and the right of women to bare their breasts in public.

GoTopless Day is celebrated annually on the Sunday closest to Women’s Equality Day, the day American women were given the right to vote.

A group of about 50 women and men walked topless in the Los Angeles oceanfront neighborhood of Venice, behind a giant, inflatable pink chest with the phrase “equal topless rights” written on it.

One protester carried a sign that read: ‘My body is not a crime.’

On the other side of the country, a few dozen women and a few men walked topless on Broadway in New York City, where it has been legal to bare your breasts in public since 1992.

The march was led by some women carrying banners, followed by others in a convertible from above pulling on a pair of giant inflatable breasts.

Spectators stared and took photos as the parade participants passed by.

The New York City and Los Angeles events were two of many planned for cities around the world, and similar marches were planned in upstate New Hampshire, Denver, and more.

Activists in the GoTopless movement believe that women should be able to go topless in public, just like men.

Cities and states have different laws about whether it is legal for women to go topless in public, although the practice is legal across the board in more than 30 states.

A protester’s painted coffin is pictured ahead of the start of the 2022 GoTopless Day Parade on August 28, 2022

The parade will be held in late August to align with the nationally recognized “Women’s Equality Day,” which celebrates women who have the right to vote in the United States on August 26, 1920.

Charles Langley (R) of Kansas City, Missouri has his chest painted by artist Carmen Consalvo prior to the start of the 2022 GoTopless Day Parade on August 28, 2022 in Denver, Colorado

GoTopless Day Parade on August 28, 2022 in Denver, Colorado

Sherrie Murray, of Denver, Colorado poses for a portrait with the Colorado State Capital in the background prior to marching in the 2022 GoTopless Day Parade on August 28, 2022 in Denver, Colorado

Nadine Gray, president of GoTopless, said she hopes the events will dispel the shock and awe at seeing female breasts.

“This push for women to go topless in the 21st century is just as strong as women wanting to vote in the 20th century,” she said.

“It may be sensual, but it’s not illegal to be sensual.”

Kia Sinclair, a GoTopless Day event organizer in New Hampshire’s Hampton Beach, said of the demonstrations: “It’s hoping to show people that it can be normal, that it really isn’t a problem and it’s not about get attention or protest. ‘

Sinclair was also part of a group of women who helped thwart an attempt to criminalize toplessness in the state last year.

There are only three states where it is illegal for women to go topless in public – Indiana, Utah and Tennessee.

However, there are known cases of women being arrested for “disorderly conduct” in places where it is legal to be topless.

GoTopless was founded in 2007 by French spiritual leader Rael, leader of the Raelien movement launched in 1974.

Freeing the nipple is only a small part of the Raelien manifesto, which also claims that the Earth was a barren rock until aliens came and breathed life onto it.

Rael has published books detailing what he believes to be a blueprint for managing the future of humanity and the Earth given to him by a human from another planet.

Whitney Taylor of Lafayette, Colorado marches during the 2022 GoTopless Day Parade on August 28, 2022 in Denver, Colorado

Lori Olcott (L) has her chest and chest painted by artist Elayna Hawley ahead of the start of the 2022 GoTopless Day Parade on August 28, 2022

While the GoTopless movement wants to promote women’s right to bare their breasts in public and promote gender equality, a new study from Western Illinois University found that women are more offended by women who bare their breasts in public than men.

Researchers showed over 300 photos of men and women of topless women in various scenarios and locations, asking them to rate them on fitness levels, from one to 11.

The study, published in the journal Sexuality and Culture, found that, on average, men were two points more favorable for seeing bare breasts than their female counterparts.

It was no surprise to Professor Colin Harbke, of Western Illinois University, that men were more prone to seeing breasts in their everyday lives.

However, the expert did not expect that the gender of the respondent would be the most decisive factor in whether or not a photo was suitable.

“There’s kind of a paradoxical pattern, where the data suggests that women control other women’s behavior … and they do it by attributing a notion of morality,” Professor Harbke told the Times.

He described it as odd, adding: “It shows how complicated our behavior is when we’re really just talking about something as simple as whether or not to wear a top.”