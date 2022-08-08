Men have greater cancer risk because of biology NOT because they drink and smoke more, study claims

Men drink and smoke more than women – but that’s not why they have a higher risk of cancer.

A large study suggests that biological differences are the real reason behind the inequality between the sexes.

Understanding these differences can help improve prevention and treatment, researchers say.

The study looked at 300,000 middle-aged and older Americans who had no cancer for 15 years.

Men were more than twice as likely to develop the disease in the study compared to women — even when lifestyle factors were excluded.

“This suggests that there are intrinsic biological differences between men and women that influence cancer susceptibility,” said lead researcher Dr. Sarah Jackson, an epidemiologist at the National Cancer Institute.

The observational study did not look at what these differences are.

Each year, 182,000 women in the UK are diagnosed with cancer, rising to 193,000 among men.

In the US, 970,000 men and 928,000 women are diagnosed with cancer each year.

Researchers at the NCI examined the rates of 21 cancers in 171,274 men and 122,826 women.

The participants were between the ages of 50 and 71 and their data was checked between 1995 and 2011.

The findings, published in the journal CANCERshow that 17,951 cancers were detected in men, while only 8,742 were diagnosed in women.

Thyroid and gallbladder cancer rates were higher in women, but the prevalence of all other cancers was higher in men.

Men were 11 times more likely to develop esophageal cancer and four times more likely to develop stomach or throat cancer.

They were also three times more likely to be diagnosed with bladder cancer.

But after taking into account cancer risk factors, such as smoking, alcohol consumption, and exposure to toxic chemicals, men were still more likely to develop cancer.

Scientists have previously pointed to higher rates of smoking, alcohol consumption and exposure to carcinogens — such as asbestos — as a result of factory work.

They also said men are less likely to seek medical advice.

But the results suggest that biological differences between the sexes — such as in physiology, immune system and genes — play a “big role” in cancer susceptibility.

But scientists have previously found that women have an extra copy of genes that protect against cancer than men.

Study leader Dr Sarah Jackson, an epidemiologist at the National Cancer Institute, said, “Our results show that there are differences in cancer incidence that are not explained solely by environmental exposure.”

In an editorial accompanying the study, researchers at Washington University called for sex to be considered by medics in determining a person’s cancer risk, screening and treatment.

This approach could reduce and “eventually eradicate” gender differences in cancer, they said.