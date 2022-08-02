Men from around the world confess the only reason they stay with their girlfriends

No relationship is perfect, but realizing that you are not in love with your partner usually ends that.

But now men from all over the world have shared their most outrageous reasons for continuing a relationship that has run its course.

Share their thoughts about anonymous secret telling app To whisperthese guys revealed their selfish reasons for continuing to lead their girlfriends — including a man who was in love with his own best friend.

Another shared that he loves his girlfriend’s dog too much to call it a day, while a third revealed he doesn’t want to be homeless, so he uses his girlfriend as a roof over his head.

Here, FEMAIL shares some of the most ridiculous confessions…

What would grandma say? Stop leading that girl! A man, from the US, revealed that he didn’t want to end his relationship because his grandmother would be disappointed

puppy love! This man, from Essex, said he is way too attached to his girlfriend’s dog, even more than his partner

Get a paper round! This man, who hails from an unknown location, explained that he only stays in a relationship because his girlfriend is particularly generous to him

Gold digger! A man, from the US, shared the shocking reason he is staying with his girlfriend is for her mother’s money

Friendship Goals! One person has revealed that they are in a relationship because they are secretly in love with someone else

Catch the bus! A man from Mississippi has said he is alone with his girlfriend because she drives him around after school

Go hobby! A man, in Clarion, explained ‘the only reason’ that he would be bored without his girlfriend

Selfless or selfish? This man, from Oklahoma, should let his girlfriend find a man who wants to be with her and let her experience what a real relationship feels like

Conquer yourself! In an unknown location, this person is clearly rebounding and not over his ex

On the streets! In Cypress, a man was brutally honest and revealed he would be homeless if he ended his relationship

We are family! This Michigan boy said his girlfriend’s family was happy they were together and that he wouldn’t want to upset them by leaving their daughter behind

Time to work on yourself! In Illinois, a man revealed that the only reason he stayed with his girlfriend was because he was so afraid that no one else would sleep with him

Time to look in the mirror! This man, in an unknown location, criticized his girlfriend for having ‘the personality of a piece of plywood’