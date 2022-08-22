Men can improve their sex life by by doing more household chores, study suggests

Whether it’s doing the dishes or doing the laundry, men are generally seen as having a greater aversion to household chores than women.

But a new study suggests that men can improve their sex lives by taking more responsibility for the chores they need to do around the house.

Researchers in Australia surveyed nearly 300 women in heterosexual relationships about their sex lives and who did most of the household chores.

The more tasks shared equally, the greater the women’s sense of relationship satisfaction and, in turn, sexual desire.

The study authors say that “sexual sparks fly” when male partners take on a fair share of the physical and mental strain.

Men can improve their sex lives by taking more responsibility for chores that need to be done around the house, study suggests (file photo)

The new study was conducted by researchers at Swinburne University of Technology in Melbourne, Australia.

WOMEN DO 70 MINUTES MORE HOMEWORK EVERY DAY THAN MEN Women still do 70 minutes more household chores per day than men, according to a recent study. Women in the UK spend an average of two hours and 49 minutes cooking, cleaning, washing dishes and laundry. But men spend only an hour and 39 minutes on similar jobs. Scientists analyzed more than 200,000 people in ten countries in Europe, Asia and North America for the study in the journal PLOS One. read more

“Our research recognized the nuances of women’s desire and its strong link to relationship quality by examining how honesty in relationships can influence desire,” two of the authors wrote. The conversation.

“Findings suggest that a response to low desire in women could be to address the amount of work women have to do in relationships.”

Previous studies have already shown that women do more housework and childcare than their male partners.

This trend has worsened during the Covid pandemic, leaving women feeling “exhausted, anxious and resentful,” the authors say.

For their study, the team examined how a phenomenon known as “the mental load” affects intimate relationships between heterosexual couples.

The mental load, also known as the invisible load, refers to the overall responsibility for planning and organizing the chores that need to be done to run a household.

According to an 2017 comicthe mental load is created when a man considers his female partner to be the manager or delegator of all household chores meaning ‘it is up to her to know what needs to be done and when’.

Even when men contribute to the physical load (performing some of the household chores), the mental load (planning and organizing the completion of these tasks) can be entirely on the woman.

According to the comic, written by French cartoonist and feminist Emma Clit, the mental load is borne almost entirely by women.

According to a 2017 comic, the mental load is created when a man considers his female partner to be the manager or delegator of all household chores, meaning ‘it’s up to her to know what needs to be done and when’

For the study, 299 Australian women, ages 18 to 39, responded to an online questionnaire measuring relationship equality and sexual desire.

The questions included assessments of housework, mental strain – such as who organized social activities and made financial arrangements – and who had more free time.

Researchers next examined how the differences in relationship equality affected women’s sexual desire.

Overall, women in equal relationships (in terms of housework and mental load) were more satisfied with their relationships and, in turn, felt more sexual desire than women in unequal relationships.

Previous studies have already shown that women do more housework and childcare than their male partners. This trend has worsened during the Covid pandemic (file photo)

Other relationship factors also played a role – for example, having children increased the workload for women, leading to lower relationship equality and, consequently, lower sexual desire.

They also found that the longer some relationships last, the more unfair they become, which in turn reduces the woman’s sexual desire.

This suggests that it’s not too late for men to get things going in the bedroom by doing more chores, even if they’ve been with their partner for decades.

The research team points out that homosexual couples generally have more just relationships than heterosexual couples, although they only looked at the latter for this study.

These results can be a springboard for future research beyond questionnaires and surveys.

Heterosexual couples could potentially enjoy a better sex life if they share the workload – not just the physical strain, but the mental strain as well (file photo)

“To translate our results into clinical practice, we could conduct trials to confirm whether lowering women’s mental load leads to increased sexual desire, the authors write for The Conversation.

‘We could have a ‘ban on housework and mental load’ for a sample of women who report low sexual desire and record whether there are changes in their reported desires.

“Or maybe women’s sexual partners can wash the dishes tonight and see what happens.”

The research is published in the Sex Research Magazine.