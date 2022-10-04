Men ‘are ordered to beat their wives after the women protest in Chechnya’

Hundreds of men were ordered to ‘beat their wives’ who were branded ‘enemies of the people’ for staging a protest against Vladimir Putin’s war.

Husbands who refused were told that brutal Russian security officers in Chechnya would attack the women instead violently.

Then male relatives of the female protesters were ‘kidnapped’ and sent to fight in Ukraine, it is reported.

A man, Adam Muradov, who was ‘forced to beat his wife’ and whose son Valid, 18, was subsequently sent to the war, is said to have died of a heart attack.

The harrowing account of alleged brutality by pro-war fanatic Ramzan Kadyrov’s security forces in Chechnya, according to respected human rights group Memorial.

The autocratic Kadyrov – a close Putin crony – is the republic’s leader and runs it as his personal fiefdom, even though it is an integral part of Russia.

Muradov’s wife was one of up to 130 women detained at a demonstration against mobilization in the regional capital Grozny on 21 September.

“The victims told us that the men were forced to beat their wives,” said opposition politician Ibragim Yangulbaev, 27.

‘Around 120-130 women were kidnapped after the demonstration.

‘We cannot say exactly how many of their relatives were kidnapped, but at least 120 because many more relatives were [held].’

After the demonstration, the feared Kadyrov declared the women who took part ‘enemies of the people’.

He demanded that their male relatives be sent to Ukraine.

A video posted by Kadyrov shows him saying: ‘Some people write that it is necessary to oppose partial mobilization.

‘The President and the Commander-in-Chief [Vladimir Putin] knows what it takes.

‘No one should discuss his decisions like this, but implement them.

‘And those who protest, they are the enemies of the people

‘They are enemies of the people and these people should be arrested..

‘[The male relatives of] these people must be sent to [war] zone….’

Telegram channel Full PTs 2.0 reported that the husbands “were forced to beat the women and threatened that otherwise law enforcement would do it themselves,” the Caucasian news source from Knot said.

‘Many of the protestors’ relatives were taken to the Russian Special Forces University in Gudermes to train for their departure to Ukraine.

‘Among them was Valid Muradov, Adam’s 18-year-old son.’

On 27 September, Valid ‘rang home and said they would soon be ‘sent to the front line’.

‘The next day Adam was unwell and died of a heart attack.’

Adam Muradov was reportedly ‘very upset’ and ‘humiliated’ at being forced to beat his wife and see his son sent to war in revenge for his wife’s protest.

He died while praying soon after, reports say.

His family is now under pressure to film a denial that the dead man was forced to beat his wife by Kadyrov’s thugs.

Another Chechen, Akraman Vakharigov, whose sister also attended the rally, was reportedly sent to fight in Ukraine.

He was ‘forced to sign a document that he was going to the war as a volunteer’.

Several male relatives of protesters are being detained with a view to being sent to Ukraine, it was reported.

The Chechen women had written a reasoned appeal to Kadyrov, begging that no more men be sent to the front.

‘We ask you to leave our husbands, our brothers, our children at home,’ they pleaded.

‘Many of them are already crippled, many dead in this war.

‘If you don’t take care of us today, our hearts will cry.

‘There are so many of them who die there and yet they have families, young children…

‘Don’t send them to war.’

Reports say 407 people were held – or ‘kidnapped’ – in September in Chechnya, 1ADAT opposition channel reported.

This includes the women detained in the protest, as well as residents who had applied for foreign passports or changed their registration to avoid Putin’s mobilization.

Kadyrov – long accused of human rights abuses in Chechnya – said up to 20 women took part in the protest.

He has recruited tens of thousands of men to fight in Ukraine.