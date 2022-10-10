Men age FASTER than women, study finds

Men technically age faster than women, experts have claimed.

Anti-aging researchers found that men in their fifties were biologically four years older than their female counterparts on average.

And the gap already exists in 20-somethings, according to the first study of its kind.

Researchers compared the chronological age of thousands of volunteers – how many birthdays they’ve had – with their biological ones.

This was done using tests that estimate the body’s decline based on subtle markers linked to our DNA.

Anti-aging experts from Finland said men in their fifties to seventies aged up to four years faster than their female counterparts. This was calculated by comparing their chronological age – how old you are on your birth certificate – with their biological age, an estimate of how the body’s cells have aged. The graph shows: How many biological years older men were than their female counterparts when they were 21 to 42 (left) and 50 to 76 (right)

What is epigenetics and do ‘age clock’ tests really work? What is epigenetics? DNA is widely considered to be the instruction manual needed to build you. By comparison, epigenetics are the notes scribbled in the margin. How can epigenetics tell how old you are? The traditional view of aging is that it is caused by a slow build-up of damage at the cellular level. Like a car, parts of us break or wear out. It can be difficult to put a number on this. This is where epigenetics comes in. Urtest measures so-called DNA methylation levels. This is the extent to which special molecules, called methyl groups, have latched onto the DNA in your cells. These have been described as being like jewelry that attaches to a ship’s hull and slows it down. Should I take a test? If you are interested in how fast you age, epigenetic tests may be for you. But if you’re looking for a magic bullet to predict how long you’ll live, you may be disappointed. Dr. Andrew Steele, a computational biologist and author of a new book on longevity, said: ‘There are lots of variations on these tests and scientists are still debating which ones are most useful and for what. ‘Honestly, although the results may be scientifically interesting, I think people are currently better off saving the money on a biological age test and spending it on vegetables or a pair of running shoes! “But this is a fast-moving field, and I’m sure it won’t be forever – one day having your biological age measured, and even being prescribed medication to slow it down, may well be part of a regular check-up with the doctor.’

Although the study revealed the aging gap, the Finnish academics believe that it has diminished over time.

They argued that this is probably because the number of smokers has fallen among men.

The amount of men who smoke in Finland has decreased from 37 percent in the 1970s to 17 percent now, while the prevalence has remained the same in women (around 15 percent).

BMI was another of the main factors behind the gender difference in aging, said the team from the University of Jyväskylä.

Men tend to be more obese than women.

The results, published in The Journals of Gerontology: Series Acould help explain why women tend to live longer than men.

Women in the UK have a life expectancy of 83, compared to just 79 for men. In the United States, women tend to live about five years longer (80).

The research tracked the biological ages of 2,240 twins, who were divided into two separate groups depending on their age.

One was divided into volunteers aged 21-42, while the other looked at those between 50-76.

About 151 of the twin pairs studied were brother and sister – allowing researchers to control for their genetics and lifestyle as they grew up.

They estimated their biological age using epigenetic clocks, which measure so-called DNA methylation levels.

This is the extent to which special molecules, called methyl groups, have latched onto the DNA in your cells.

These have been described as being like jewelry that attaches to a ship’s hull and slows it down.

The research used four different epigenetic clocks in an attempt to get the most accurate prediction of biological age possible.

They also measured the participants’ years of full-time education, body mass index, and levels of smoking, drinking, and physical activity to see which factors might affect the speed of their aging.

Results suggested that males were older than females in all groups when using all clocks, column one.

The difference – which was evident in young adulthood – widened as they got older, jumping from up to 1.2 years to up to 4.3.

The gap remained when the team took all mediating factors into account, suggesting that something genetic in women was keeping them younger.

Anna Kankaanpää, a PhD researcher and lead author of the study, said: ‘We found that men are biologically older than women of the same chronological age, and the difference is significantly greater in older participants.

‘We observed a gender difference in the pace of aging that was not explained by lifestyle-related factors.

‘In our study we also used a rather rare study design and compared the rate of aging among opposite-sex twin pairs.

‘A similar difference was also observed among these twin pairs.

‘The male sibling was about a year biologically older than his female twin.

“These pairs have grown in the same environment and share half of their genes.

‘The difference can, for example, be explained by gender differences in genetic factors and the beneficial effects of the female sex hormone estrogen on health.’