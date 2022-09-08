Memphis police say ‘armed and dangerous’ 19-year-old shot 2 people during wild shooting spree

Advertisement

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

The 19-year-old man who led police on a wild manhunt across Tennessee after shooting four people — killing at least one — was arrested Wednesday night after vandalizing his stolen car.

The suspect has been identified as Ezekiel Kelly, who was charged this morning with murder dating back to February 2020, was taken into custody, according to authorities after he totally stole a Dodge Challenger he carjacked before his escape.

Police say his frenzy started at 4:30pm this afternoon and he shot two people and livestreamed his bloody work.

He allegedly shot a person at a BP gas station on South Parkway at 4:35 a.m. and a woman on Norris Road off I-240 a minute later. Fox 13.

Kelly was charged Wednesday morning with first degree murder, aggravated assault, use of a gun during a felony and reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon as a result of a February 3, 2020 murder

A video of the shooting posted online apparently shows Kelly entering an AutoZone where a man in a gray polo shirt stands next to the counter. The gunman raises his weapon and fires repeatedly at the man.

As he leaves, he is heard saying, “This is really true.”

Memphis police are looking for this man they believe is responsible for multiple shootings in the city

In another video showing Kelly’s short dreadlocks, he drives down the road and says, “It’s getting really wild here,” and then the sound of automatic gunfire can be heard.

Police had thought he had entered Arkansas sometime after 7 p.m., but he was cornered at the intersection of Ivan and Hodge roads in DeSoto County, Tennessee.

Memphis police previously said he was driving an Infiniti with a red dealer tag and a broken rear window.

Ezekiel Kelly, 19, seen here in a Facebook post, is wanted by Memphis police for the deaths of two people

Kelly, seen here in a Facebook post, allegedly fled Tennessee to Arkansas in a Toyota SUV

Police considered him armed and dangerous and warned city residents to stay indoors. The University of Memphis was closed and public transportation was suspended, the Daily Beast reported. The Memphis Red Birds stopped their home game and pulled the players from the field, the news site reports.

Kelly, whose Facebook page Zeke Huncho features him in most of the photos with weapons and money swinging, posted a creepy message in mid-August, saying, “I’m sorry mommy, I know you hate the way I live. I know you pray every night. don’t swear without a fight.’

Arkansas police queue at a checkpoint during the manhunt for Ezekiel Kelly, 19, who committed a wild shooting in Memphis

The shooting comes the same week that the body of kidnapped billionaire heiress Eliza Fletcher, 34, was found in Memphis.

Police have charged Cleotha Henderson, an ex-con who served 20 years for a previous kidnapping, with kidnapping, tampering with evidence and murder.

The city was on alert for four days as police searched for the mother of two who went missing while jogging.