Memphis man pleads not guilty in series of shootings

MEMPHIS, Tennessee (AP) — A Tennessee teen pleaded not guilty Tuesday to more than two dozen charges in connection with a shooting in Memphis that led to a citywide housing warrant and a frantic manhunt.

Ezekiel Kelly’s attorney, 19, made the plea during a brief hearing in Shelby County Criminal Court. The attorney, public defender Jennifer Case, was appointed by a judge after Kelly said he couldn’t afford a private attorney.

Kelly was indicted last week on 26 charges over a series of shootings on Sept. 7 that killed three people and injured three others in Memphis. The charges include two counts of first degree murder in the deaths of Richard Clark and Allison Parker, plus other alleged offenses including attempted murder, recklessly endangering a deadly weapon, committing an act of terrorism and evading arrest.

Kelly had already been charged with first degree murder in the fatal shooting of Dewayne Tunstall outside an East Memphis home on Sept. 7. That case remains in a lower court and a preliminary hearing is set for October 18. The charge and the single murder charge could be combined at some point, prosecutor Chris Lareau said out of court.

At least three witnesses saw Kelly shoot Tunstall around 1 a.m., according to an affidavit from police. Clark and Parker were gunned down later that day as Kelly drove through Memphis livestreaming some of his activities, including a shooting at a business, police said.

The shooting led to the shutdown of Memphis’ public bus system, the closure of two college campuses, and the shutdown of a minor league baseball game.

Kelly carjacked at least two vehicles and was arrested after crashing into a stolen car while on the run from police, authorities said.

