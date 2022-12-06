Memphis hospital PAUSES transgender surgeries following concern from doctors

The hospital’s decision to pause its transgender care follows a similar decision by Vanderbilt University Medical Center earlier this year.

A hospital in Memphis, Tennessee, says it has halted services for transgender patients as the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) threatens to file a lawsuit against a move the organization believes is illegal and discriminatory .

Memphis-based Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare has halted some of its treatment of transgender patients because several care providers “raised questions about patients receiving gender-affirming procedures at a facility affiliated with our health system,” said a MLH spokesperson.

“This resulted in a temporary pause to review current practices.”

The Tennessee branch of the ACLU previously accused MLH of halting all transgender surgeries due to a recently adopted policy. The legal organization also threatened to file a complaint with the US Department of Health and Human Services’ Office for Civil Rights if it did not re-record some of its patients’ surgeries by the end of the year.

The ACLU specifically represents Chris Evans, 19, who was scheduled to have surgery in November, but was alerted less than a week before the procedure that it had been cancelled.

MLH is one of the largest health care providers in the state for adults with Medicaid and the uninsured. A representative for the hospital system says doctors are working to reschedule transgender surgeries that were ruled out in November.

According to the ACLU, Evans suffers from gender dysphoria and the surgery she was to receive is medically necessary, although the precise nature of the surgery remains unclear.

Now, the ACLU has issued a threat to MLH that if they don’t reschedule Evans’ surgery by December 31 of this year, they will file the complaint with HHS.

On Monday, ACLU attorney Lucas Cameron-Vaughn said the hospital system’s legal team had asked for more time to investigate the current situation and that the organization, in turn, would postpone filing the complaint for now.

Cameron-Vaughn said, “Removing medically necessary health care for a particular group of people based on gender, whether through formal written policy or simply in practice, is discrimination and violates federal law.”

“We will evaluate whether we need to file a complaint with the Office for Civil Rights once we have a response from the hospital,” he added.

The hospital spokesman said his office “understands that physicians are making progress in rescheduling patients before the end of the year.”

Republican Gov. Bill Lee of Tennessee says he will support a ban on transgender healthcare should the Republican-led General Assembly pass it during the 2023 legislative session

MLH is one of Tennessee’s largest providers for Medicaid and uninsured patients in the state. It aims to serve about 130,000 adult Medicaid patients each year.

His decision to somewhat reevaluate his practice around transgender medicine follows Vanderbilt University Medical Center’s announcement earlier this year that it would discontinue all transgender medicine for minors.

That decision followed the uproar after a leaked video showed a Vanderbilt doctor saying that transgender surgeries are ‘huge money makers’. A second video appeared to show a hospital staff member saying that anyone with a religious objection to transgender treatment should resign.

Tennessee’s state government, specifically the Republican-led General Assembly, is prioritizing a ban on transgender medical treatment for minors during the fast-approaching 2023 legislative session. Republican Gov. Bill Lee says he will support such a ban.

However, the suspension of transgender surgeries in the respective hospitals is not the result of the lawmakers’ demands.