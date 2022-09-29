Memphis heiress Eliza Fletcher died of a gunshot wound to the back of her head, autopsy confirms 

Memphis billionaire heiress Eliza Fletcher died of a gunshot wound to the back of the head and blunt force trauma, an autopsy report has confirmed.

The mother of two was kidnapped and violently bundled into the back of an SUV when she was out jogging at 04.30 on 2 September.

Convicted felon Cleotha Abston-Henderson, 38, has been charged with kidnapping and murdering the 34-year-old after allegedly forcing her into his GMC Terrain.

Her disappearance sparked a four-day search that led officers to several wooded areas across Memphis.

She was discovered on the steps of a dilapidated single-storey property just yards from where police last saw the vehicle she was forced into.

A bloodstain remained at the bottom of the stairs next to the plot of land where her body was found, with flies still swarming the area and locals reporting a “stench of putrefaction”.

The autopsy report was released by the West Tennessee Forensic Center on Thursday, according to ABC24 Memphis.

The report showed that she died of a gunshot wound and blunt force trauma to the head. Her manner of death was ruled a homicide.

By the time Fletcher, an elementary school teacher, was found, her body was in a moderate to advanced stage of decomposition.

A toxicology report also revealed that 10 ng/ml of fentanyl was found in Fletcher’s system, according to Action5 Newp.

