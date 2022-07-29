Memphis Depay tells Barcelona team-mates that he wants to stay at the club and fight for his place

Memphis Depay rules out a departure from Barcelona this summer, despite the arrivals of Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha.

The Dutch star was the striking asset of the Spanish giant last summer and enjoyed a fruitful first season. Finish as joint top scorer of the club with 13 goals.

However, after the arrival of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in January and Barca’s investment in forwards Lewandowski and Raphina over the summer, it seems there may not be a place for Depay in Barca’s squad.

Memphis Depay wants to stay at the club and fight for his place despite recent arrivals

Barcelona has tried out new recruits including Polish superstar Robert Lewandowski

However, any plans for Barcelona to make some money from a sale of Depay could be scrapped with the 26-year-old content about staying and fighting for his place.

According to Sport in Spain, the attacker has told his team-mates that he has no intention of leaving and has stated that ‘even if six attackers come, I will continue’.

Depay’s line-up could prevent a minor problem for Barcelona. The club hoped not only to get some money back for the Dutchman and help with their ability to stay within the La Liga salary cap, but also to downsize their roster.

Xavi hoped that some players would leave and the number of stars in his team would decrease

They currently have a squad of 32 players meaning that seven of them will not be able to sign up with Xavi for the new season. Leaving the Spanish boss with an overgrown group of players.

Depay’s insistence on staying at the club joins the ongoing saga with Frenkie de Jong, another Barca star who wants to stay at the Nou Camp.

Barcelona had previously agreed a fee with Manchester United, but Depay’s Dutch team-mate is keen to stay, even though the De Jog club still owns £17million in deferred wages.