Memphis Depay ‘enjoys’ being at Barcelona after rejecting interest from Chelsea in the summer

Memphis Depay insists he is enjoying being at Barcelona but admits he is keen on more playing opportunities at the Nou Camp.

The Dutch forward was Barca’s joint top scorer last season with 13 goals, but it appeared the way had been cleared for him to leave in the summer after Robert Lewandowski signed and took his No.9 shirt.

Depay came close to joining Juventus in August and then became a last-minute target for Chelsea as the Blues scrambled for a new centre-forward.

In the end, it was his Barcelona team-mate Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang who completed a move to Stamford Bridge on deadline day.

Depay scored his first goal of the season on Saturday, netting in a 3-0 win over Elche, after being back on the bench for the first four LaLiga games of the campaign.

The 28-year-old has now joined the Netherlands squad ahead of their Nations League games against Poland and Belgium next week.

“Obviously this time I’m looking extra forward to this week with the national team, I’m sure you can guess why,” said Depay ESPN NL.

‘I played less than usual and it’s not something I’m used to. But here you know you have to play, so I’m extra motivated and grateful.

‘I had two starting places in the last two weeks in La Liga. It is not enough. I get taken off after 60 minutes, but I long for more. In the last 25 minutes of the game there is more space and I always have the power to profit from that.

‘Other clubs came, and then you just look at your options. I decided to fight for my chance here. I was top scorer at Barca with Aubameyang. I love competition and I don’t shy away from it. I enjoy being at Barca.’

After Barcelona’s crazy summer of spending, the attacking group at Xavi’s disposal is one of the best in Europe.

Depay is competing for a place in the team with Lewandowski, Ansu Fati, Ferran Torres, Ousmane Dembele and Raphinha.