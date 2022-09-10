Memphis community mourns slain kindergarten teacher Eliza Fletcher

<!–

Family, friends and members of the Memphis community gathered Saturday morning to say goodbye to Tennessee schoolteacher and billionaire heiress Eliza Fletcher, who was kidnapped and murdered while jogging at 4 a.m. last week.

Fletcher, 34, a mother of two, was running near the University of Memphis on Sept. 2 when she was targeted by suspect Cleotha Henderson, a violent criminal charged with murdering her.

The funeral service will be held at the Second Presbyterian Church, in Memphis, where Fletcher first met her eight-year-old husband Richard, and where they also got married.

A children’s choir opened the service with the song “This Little Light of Mine,” one of Fletcher’s favorite songs she sang to her preschoolers.

Fletcher’s obituary reads: “She loved her family fiercely and unconditionally. As a family, they enjoyed outdoor adventures such as boating, water sports, hiking, running, and biking. She was greatly admired by her family and friends for her passionate devotion to motherhood.”

The family also praised her strong faith, writing, “She really walked and molded the Christian life, relying on her unwavering faith.”

Family and friends attended the funeral of Eliza Fletcher, 34, a mother of two and billionaire heiress who was kidnapped and killed last week while jogging in Memphis

Her family also praised Fletcher’s strong faith, writing in her obituary: ‘She really walked and modeled the Christian life and relied on her unwavering faith’

Fletcher was last seen around 4:20 a.m. Friday, when she was jogging (right) in Memphis and a man approached her and forced her into an SUV after a brief struggle, police said.

Senior Pastor George Robertson (above) delivered the opening address honoring Fletcher’s life

Eliza Fletcher can be seen on her wedding day in March 2014, with her new husband Richard. The couple met at the Second Presbyterian Church and got married there too

“Liza was a light to all who knew her. Her infectious smile and laughter can brighten up any room. Liza was pure-hearted and innocent in a way that allowed her to see the very best in everyone she met. To know her was to love her and be loved by her.’

“Her impact is extraordinary, as evidenced by the prayer groups, vigils with friends and family, church and school gatherings, and memorial runs and walks held in her honor,” they wrote.

The family is asking anyone who would like to contribute to make a donation to a fund established in her memory at St. Mary’s Episcopal School, where she taught, or at the church that played such a large part in her life.

Cleotha Abston, 38, appeared in court and was charged with the first degree murder of Fletcher and could face the death penalty. He has not yet made a plea for the charges against him, but his public defender is considering a gag order

On Thursday, Abston appeared in court in Memphis charged with first degree murder, kidnapping and tampering with evidence — with the judge again denying him bail before a new hearing on Sept. 19.

Jennifer Case, his public defender, initially argued that there was a conflict of interest in her representation as her office had collaborated with him in a previous criminal case in early 2000.

However, the case was dismissed by the judge, Louis Montesi Jr, despite agreeing to hear her arguments regarding a gag order at a later hearing.