Memory Cove Port Lincoln National Park: The best beaches in South Australia

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A beautiful, little-known beach in South Australia makes waves thanks to its secluded location and breathtaking turquoise water.

Memory Cove is a small bay between bushy headlands in Lincoln National Park on the Eyre Peninsula, eight hours from Adelaide and 8 miles southwest of Port Lincoln.

The once ‘sleepy’ beach first caught the attention of travelers when it was named one of the top 10 in the world and can only be accessed with a $12 entrance key from the Port Lincoln Visitor Center.

A beautiful, little-known beach in South Australia is making waves thanks to its remote location and breathtaking turquoise water

The once ‘sleepy’ beach first caught the attention of travelers when it was named one of the top 10 beaches in the world and can only be accessed with a $12 entrance key from the Port Lincoln Visitor Center

A conservation area, the beach is limited to 15 vehicles per day and offers a fantastic camping or day visit experience for those lucky enough to access it.

Best visited by four-wheel drive due to the rough bitumen and uneven ground, the magical bay has five camping spots available and the waiting time for a visitor pass is usually about six weeks.

Those who do have a 4WD can drive up to the beach and immediately cool off in the shallow waters, where kangaroos and other wildlife often relax beside you.

Memory Cove is a small cove set amongst bushy headlands in Lincoln National Park on the Eyre Peninsula, eight hours from Adelaide and 8 miles south of Port Lincoln

A conservation area, the beach is limited to 15 vehicles per day and offers a fantastic camping or day visit experience for those lucky enough to access

Those who have visited Memory Cove raved about its “incredible beauty” and reported seeing dolphins, seals, turtles, monitor lizards and all sorts of birds.

“It’s absolutely unbelievable that you have to put this on your must-see bucket list,” one woman wrote.

‘Be prepared although it is protected by a rough and rough long dirt road and needs a good hard 4×4 to get there – but so worth it. Make sure you see this place.’

The magical bay, which is best accessed by four-wheel drive due to the rough bitumen and uneven ground, has five camping pitches available and the waiting time for a visitor pass is usually around six weeks

Those who do have a 4WD can drive onto the beach and instantly cool off in the shallows, where kangaroos and other local wildlife often relax beside you

Another wrote: ‘It’s a small secluded beach on the south side of the park that feels like a private paradise. This special place has become a favorite of ours when we are in the area.”

‘The isolation and tranquility of Memory Cove is enchanting and if you are lucky enough to spend time alone – even for a few hours – it is a magical and privileged experience.

Rangers also recommend exploring nearby Cape Catastrophe if you have time, which was named by Matthew Flinders in honor of eight crewmen who died when their boat capsized off the coast in 1802.

Those who have visited Memory Cove raved about its ‘incredible beauty’ and reported seeing dolphins, seals, turtles, monitor lizards and all sorts of birds

‘It’s absolutely unbelievable that you should put this on your must-see bucket list,’ wrote one woman

Lincoln National Park offers countless wonderful experiences for visitors, including two easy 1.5-mile coastal walks overlooking Stamford Beach and Boston Bay – Australia’s largest natural harbor.

On the south side of the park are huge wind-formed sand dunes of the Sleaford-Wanna dune system, and there are several other popular campgrounds to visit when Memory Cove is fully booked.

These include Carcase Rock Campground, Engine Point, Fisherman Point, Horse Rock and MacLaren Point which are described on the Parks SA website.