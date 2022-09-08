Members of Congress praise Queen as Pelosi orders Capitol flags to be flown at half staff

Members of Congress from both parties supported Queen Elizabeth after news of her death, while Speaker Nancy Pelosi ordered that flags on the Capitol be flown at half-mast.

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer described The Queen as a “rock,” while Pelosi said she would be an inspiration to young girls for “generations to come.”

In addition, the House will pass a resolution on the death in honor of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II on Tuesday. In accordance with the foregoing, the House will then suspend a day in her honor,” Pelosi’s spokesman Drew Hammill said.

“On behalf of the United States Congress, I extend our deepest and most sincere condolences to the Royal Family at this sad time,” Pelosi said in a statement.

Under the brightest spotlights in history, Queen Elizabeth offered a masterclass in grace and strength, strength and poise. Her extraordinary life and leadership will continue to inspire young women and girls in public service now and for generations to come,” she noted.

Dozens of lawmakers took to Twitter after The Queen’s death was announced. Republicans and Democrats alike praised the Queen, naming her 70 years on the throne, her leadership, and her dedication to her country. They offered thoughts and prayers for her family.

Schumer took to the Senate floor to say it would be hard to imagine a world without the Queen.

“It’s hard to believe that we have to say goodbye today, because after all, most Americans – not to mention the British people – have never lived in a world without Her Majesty the Queen,” he said.

“In difficult times, she was both strong and comforting. In times of joy she was merciful and dignified. She was a rock, the living embodiment of the virtues at the heart of the nation she so proudly led. I dare say that as long as we live we will never see a leader like her,” he added.

Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell praised the monarch’s long reign and servitude to her country.

The Queen made sure that her reign was never really about herself – not about her fame, not about her feelings, not about her personal wants or needs. She guided venerable institutions through the modern age using timeless virtues such as duty, dignity and sacrifice. She provided our contemporary world with a living masterclass that it desperately needed,” he said in a statement.

Buckingham Palace announced at 1.30pm that ‘the Queen passed away peacefully this afternoon in Balmoral. The King and Queen Consort remain in Balmoral tonight and return to London tomorrow.’ Queen Elizabeth II turned 96.

Flags at the US Capitol were lowered at half-mast in honor of Queen Elizabeth

sen. Mitch McConnell shared a photo from the May 7, 2007 White House state dinner; from left: McConnell, His Royal Highness Prince Philip, then First Lady Laura Bush, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, then President George W. Bush, and McConnell’s Secretary Elaine L. Chao

American lawmakers remembered her fondly.

“When it comes to Queen Elizabeth II, the combination of longevity, impeccable character and incredible leadership during seven decades of war and peace will probably never be seen again,” said Republican Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina. ‘Well done, Your Majesty – Rest in peace.’

Democratic Senator Dianne Feinstein of California shared memories and photos from meeting the Queen in 1983, when she was mayor of San Francisco and the monarch was visiting the city.

“I remember her visit to San Francisco in 1983 when I was mayor. I spent time with the Queen at Davies Symphony Hall and found her to be graceful and kind, a great representative of her nation,” Feinstein tweeted.

“Queen Elizabeth will be fondly remembered and missed by many, and my thoughts are with her family and the people of the UK,” she added.

Democratic Senator Tim Kaine of Virginia shared photos from when he received the Queen during her visit to Jamestown in 2007. Kaine was governor of the state at the time, accompanying her on her visit to the first permanent English settlement in North America.

‘Rest in peace, Queen Elizabeth II. I keep these photos from her visit to Jamestown, VA in 2007 in my Senate office and fondly remember the visit. Her kindness and grace will be missed,” he wrote.

Republican Representative Kevin Brady recalled meeting her when she was in Texas in 1991.

“I fondly remember Her Majesty’s May 1991 address to the Texas Legislature. A moving, historic moment for a young representative of the state house like me. Our prayers are with @RoyalFamily & her grieving nation,” he said.

Democratic Senator Joe Manchin also tweeted a photo of his meeting with the Queen.

“I am deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II. The Queen is revered around the world for her dedication to service and her steadfast leadership over the decades. Gayle and I pray for the royal family and the people of the Commonwealth,” he wrote.

Republican Senator Chuck Grassley of Iowa said she was a “great queen.”

“Queen Elizabeth II was such a wonderful queen. She loved the British people and was deeply involved in everything a queen had to do. I appreciate everything she has done for the ppl of Great Britain. She’s a symbol for the whole world in terms of decency and humanity – God bless the royal family,” he said.

And Connecticut Democratic Senator Chris Murphy said there would never be another queen like her.

Queen Elizabeth II ruled nearly a third of American history. Just an extraordinary woman who time and time again put her country first and helped the midwife in the special relationship between Britain and the United States. There will never be another like her,” he said.

The Queen has been to Capitol Hill. In May 1991, she addressed a joint session of Congress, becoming the first British monarch to do so.

She addressed the joint session of Congress as part of her state visit to the US during George HW Bush’s presidency. She was greeted with a standing ovation by lawmakers.

“Some people believe that power comes from the barrel of a gun,” the Queen said in her comments. ‘That is possible, but history shows that it never grows well and does not grow well for long. Power is sterile after all. We are on a better path: our societies are based on mutual agreement, on contract and on consensus.’

The Queen waits in the drawing room before receiving new Prime Minister Liz Truss on Tuesday for an audience in Balmoral, Scotland, in what would be her last public appearance

With the death of the Queen, Britain and her Commonwealth realms will enter a ten-day period of mourning.

Her passing came more than a year after her beloved husband Philip, who died in April 2021 at the age of 99. Since his funeral, where she has been harrowingly alone due to lockdown restrictions, her own health has faltered and had to face an increasing number of events mainly due to ‘mobility issues’ and fatigue.

In July she traveled to Scotland for her annual summer holiday, but canceled her traditional welcome at Balmoral Castle in favor of a small, more private event due to her health, believed to be linked to her ability to stand.

And at the end of July, Prince Charles represented his mother and opened the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham with the Duchess of Cornwall. At the end of August, Queen missed the Braemar Gathering – the first time not to attend the Highland Games in her 70-year reign.

But she was well enough to meet Boris Johnson in Balmoral to accept his resignation, before asking her government’s 15th Prime Minister, Liz Truss, to form a government. Her Majesty, who stood with the support of a stick and smiled as she greeted Truss in front of a blazing fire, hadn’t been seen in public for two months. It would be her last photo.