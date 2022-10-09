Member of Parliamentary committee applauds Skinner’s resignation from Hockey Canada – Sportsnet.ca

A MP says more members of Hockey Canada’s leadership group should resign.

Sebastien Lemire said Andrea Skinner made the right decision to step down as interim chairman of Hockey Canada on Saturday.

Lemire, a Bloc-Quebecois MP who sits on the permanent commission for Canadian Heritage, tweeted in French on Sunday that Hockey Canada must continue to clean the house “for the good of all.”

Skinner and her predecessor Michael Brind’Amour were put on trial by the parliamentary committee on Tuesday over its handling of an alleged gang assault involving members of the 2018 national junior team, and how it paid out money in lawsuits settlements.

MPs demanded to know why Hockey Canada’s president and chief executive officer Scott Smith had not yet been fired.

Skinner vigorously defended Hockey Canada executives.

She insisted that hockey should not become a “scapegoat” or “centrepiec” for the toxic culture that exists elsewhere in society, referring to politicians accused of sexual misconduct.

The consequences of Skinner and Brind’Amour’s testimony came quickly.

Nike Friday suspended Hockey Canada’s corporate sponsorship to join three other prominent partners — Tim Hortons, Esso and Telus — to suspend support for hockey’s governing body.

More provincial hockey associations began withholding player fees from Hockey Canada.

Hockey NL and Hockey New Brunswick withdrew their $3 per player subscription fees on Friday after Quebec, Ontario and Nova Scotia.

“On closer inspection, it is clear to me from recent events that it no longer makes sense for me to continue volunteering my time as interim chairman or director of the organization,” Skinner wrote in Saturday’s statement.

The Toronto attorney said she was “grateful” for the opportunity to work with people in the organization, “despite recent challenges.”

“I truly appreciate the support I’ve received from many Canadians, especially women, who are also trying to positively influence the game and the sport,” Skinner wrote.