Melting of Greenland Ice Sheet will cause sea levels to rise by more than 10 INCHES

The melting of the Greenland ice sheet will raise sea levels globally by more than 27cm — even if the entire world stops burning fossil fuels today, a new study has warned.

Researchers at the National Geological Survey of Denmark and Greenland (GEUS) have studied two decades of measurements to predict the minimal ice loss from the Greenland ice sheet to date from global warming.

Their findings suggest that, under the best possible situation, the Greenland ice sheet will lose about 110 trillion tons of ice.

“In the foreseeable scenario of only continuing global warming, the contribution of the Greenland ice sheet to sea level rise will only increase,” said Professor Jason Box, lead author of the study.

“If we take the extreme melt year 2012 and take it as a hypothetical average constant climate later this century, the committed mass loss of the Greenland ice sheet more than doubles to 78 cm. [30 inches].’

Their findings suggest that at best, at least 3.3 percent of the ice sheet will be lost, equivalent to 110 million tons of ice, or a 27 cm sea level rise.

What time frame are we looking at? While previous studies estimate sea level rise with climate models, this is the first time researchers have made estimates based on measurements. Unfortunately, the disadvantage of this method is that it does not provide a timetable. ‘To get the figure we have, we had to let go of the time factor in the calculation,’ adds Professor Box. “But our observations suggest that most of the promised sea level rise will happen this century.”

In the study, the researchers looked at changes in the snowline — the boundary between areas exposed to net melting in summer and areas that aren’t — of the Greenland Ice Sheet from 2000 to 2019.

Ice across the plate does not melt evenly, with ice along the edges at lower elevations melting the fastest.

Farther up the ice sheet, it’s too cold to melt, even in summer.

The snow line is defined by the line where the top layer of winter snow does not melt away in summer, but remains on top and feeds the ice sheet.

This line varies from year to year, depending on the weather.

For example, a hot summer can move the line further up the ice sheet, while a colder year can push the line toward the ice edges.

Snow that falls on the ice in the winter turns into new ice over time, at least if it doesn’t melt away in the summer.

To keep the ice sheet in equilibrium, the mass added must be equal to the mass lost.

While that is the case in a stable climate, a hot summer causes the snow layers to be lost through melting.

Professor Jason Box takes ice samples on exposed ice below the snowline of the Greenland Ice Sheet in West Greenland during the melt season

That snow will then be missing from the mass budget in the coming years, causing an imbalance.

Using a rigorous glaciological theory, the researchers calculated the average snowline needed to rebalance the ice sheet.

“It’s a very conservative minimum,” Professor Box said.

“Realistically, we will more than double this figure within this century.”

The researchers only looked at the Greenland ice sheet and did not take into account sea level rise due to melting in Antarctica.

The team of glaciologists sets up an automatic weather station on the snowy surface above the snowline during the melt season

This radically different method has raised eyebrows in the scientific community, according to Professor Box.

‘The ice flow models in this area are not ready yet,’ he explains. “This is a complementary way to calculate mass loss that has been missing until now.”

“But our observations suggest that most of the promised sea level rise will happen this century.”