Melissa Suffield poses in pink lingerie as she encourages that all bodies are ‘normal’

She has been known to post uplifting videos on social media in lingerie, aiming to inspire women to advocate for body neutrality.

And Melissa Suffield, 29, took to Instagram again on Tuesday to share a video encouraging women that all bodies are normal and will change over time.

Posing in baby pink underwear to show off her curves, the former EastEnders star used the video as a reminder that bodies don’t have to bounce back after having a baby – while showing off parts of her own.

Uplifting: Melissa Suffield, 29, posed Tuesday in a baby pink lingerie set as she encouraged all bodies to be ‘normal’ and not to bounce back after giving birth

With her blonde locks pulled up into a high bun, the beauty seemed natural for the inspirational video.

Melissa, the mother of son River, two, wrote of the video: ‘Remember when we were pregnant and our bellies were precious? And then suddenly they were no longer appreciated by society?

She then showed her body from different angles, detailing “new roles,” stretch marks, slumped tummy, and a tummy that’s “not flat.”

Before ending the video with, “What if we reminded ourselves that we are still beautiful and valued. And that we deserve to feel respected and valued by others and by ourselves.’

Reminder: The former EastEnders star posed in the pink baby underwear to show off her curves and used the video as a reminder that bodies don’t have to bounce back after having a baby – because she showed off parts of her own body

Real Bodies: She then showed her body from different angles, detailing ‘new rolls’, stretch marks, overhanging tummy and a tummy that’s ‘not flat’

With a long caption, the actress urged women to see their bodies as normal when they change, rather than “rough.”

She wrote: ‘When do we stop seeing our bodies as great and start seeing them as used up and broken? Why do we see these postpartum bodies as something to overcome and make peace with?

“The goal is always to get back to the workout plan, the jeans, the pre-baby figure (as soon as a doctor signs you out), but you’re not the same person you used to be.” So it’s okay if you look a little different too.”

Respect: Before ending the video with, “What if we reminded ourselves that we are still beautiful and valued. And that we deserve to feel respected and valued by others and by ourselves.”

Believe it: With a long caption, the actress urged women to see their bodies as normal when they change, instead of ‘rough’

‘We are constantly changing, in so many ways – imagine living in a world that hadn’t taught us to beat ourselves up when it happens? Imagine if we just kept going through our lives finding joy and pleasure and working to be the best version of ourselves.

“Imagine if we looked down and saw a stomach like mine, we didn’t immediately think ‘rough’ and instead thought ‘normal’.”

Before concluding: ‘Because it is. It’s normal. There are SO many types of bodies, and each of them is a normal and beautiful thing. Only you can tell yourself often enough that you believe it.’

Melissa shares River with her husband Robert Brendan, with whom she has lived for more than a decade.

Since giving birth, she has been open about her postpartum figure and posted on her Instagram account that she was dubbed the confident mama.