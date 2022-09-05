Melissa Leong unleashes on The Project’s Steve Price for saying ‘old white men’ are ‘cancelled’

<!–

MasterChef’s Melissa Leong has criticized Steve Price for claiming “old white men” are being “cancelled.”

Over the weekend, The Project presenter, 67, wrote a Herald Sun column claiming that older white men in Australia are being silenced and struggling to share their views.

Melissa shared a photo of the article on Instagram, writing: “Old male writer spends an entire page in the paper, talking about how he has lost his voice.”

“Excuse me while I light a candle,” she said.

Melissa continues: ‘Inclusivity and diversity are not at the expense of others.’

“Sharing the stage with voices that have long been silenced deserves your credit, not your anger.”

In his article, Steve said that “white men” are not “able to express their opinion on anything.”

The column followed his appearance on The Project last week where he talked about replacing the Australian flag with the Aboriginal flag.

His opinion not to replace the national flag was widely criticized by viewers.

“My answer: a simple and emphatic NO… You would think I would have suggested that all other flags – except the traditional flag with the subtle changes we have undergone since 1901 – burn and never hang anywhere again.” he wrote.

He continued: “Cancel culture is rapidly taking hold of Australia and running down the vigilant road after places like the US and the UK.”

“It seems we are no longer able to have an alternative and respectfully different view than what the tribe expects you to believe.”