Melissa Leong calls Pauline Hanson a ‘bigot’ after acknowledgment of country Senate walk-out

MasterChef judge Melissa Leong has torn Pauline Hanson to pieces for storming out of the Senate during the country’s opening recognition on Wednesday.

The 40-year-old, who is of Chinese-Singaporean descent, said Hanson’s departure was not only “intolerant” but stole the spotlight from Fatima Payman, who just minutes later would become the first Muslim woman to address the Senate in a hijab.

Leong described the day’s events as “a step forward and several times back” for multicultural Australia and chided Senator Hanson for “robbing” Payman, the Labor elected senator for Western Australia, of her moment of glory.

“On a day when we should only applaud the first hijab-wearing woman to deliver her inaugural address to Parliament, we are in many ways robbed of that full glory by another woman, this ugly bigot, who walked out of the Senate — during and because of – recognition of country,” she wrote on Instagram.

The food critic continues: ‘This typifies where we stand as a nation. We have come so far, but we still have so far to go. I am hopeful and yet so very angry at the same time. The only comfort I have is to know that I am not alone.

“I send strength, congratulations and support to Senator Fatima Payman. For the short-sighted hateful bigot, hope the door hits you on the way out. Feel free not to come back.’

Senator Hanson angrily left the Senate during the country’s recognition opening ceremony, which she interrupted by shouting, “No, I won’t and I never will,” before storming out of the room.

Leong was supported by fellow Channel 10 presenter Barry Du Bois, who noted under her post: ‘We have so many strong, smart, empathetic, free-thinking women doing amazing things to waste time on this racist fanatic.’

Du Bois, who has cancer, withdrew from his candidacy for federal parliament earlier this year.

Senate Speaker Sue Lines recognized the Ngunnawal and Ngambri people as traditional custodians of the Canberra area and paid tribute to elders past and present at the opening of Wednesday’s meeting.

Senator Hanson intervened, yelling, “No, I won’t and I never will,” before storming out of the room in frustration.

The One Nation leader later said she could not accept the welcome to the country or a proposal that would be moved later in the day that would see the Indigenous flag hoisted in the Senate chamber.

“I’ve felt this way for a long time,” she said. “I have called for equality for all Australians from day one. I see this as division.’

She said that if anyone needed recognition, it was “our people who fought for this country.” People who have sacrificed their lives.’

Senator Hanson added that “the native flag was never voted on.”

‘I will never pay respect to (the flag). I find this flag divisive,” she said.

She also criticized the acknowledgment that the country is so widespread, saying: ‘We hear it now on flights and planes. I’m sorry, this is my country too.

“This is heading towards division in our country. A them and us. And we will never close the gap if we continue down this road. All Australians should be treated equally and equally.”