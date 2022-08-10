Melissa Gorga did NOT cheat on Joe Gorga with Nick Barrotta because the source is ‘shocked’ by the rumor

A source who speaks exclusively to DailyMail.com has strongly denied rumors that Melissa Gorga cheated on her husband Joe after the married couple skipped his sister Teresa Giudice’s wedding over the weekend.

Multiple sources previously revealed to DailyMail.com that Melissa, 43, and Joe, 42, that Melissa and Teresa, 50, had a huge argument while filming the most recent Real Housewives Of New Jersey finale over charges of cheating.

A source close to the situation has denied these reports after it was claimed on social media that Melissa was having an affair with Nick Barotta – who is also married – and they called the rumors were “utterly ridiculous” and said Nick had been “close friends” with Melissa and Joe for years.

Didn’t happen: A source who spoke exclusively to DailyMail.com denied rumors that Melissa Gorga cheated on her husband Joe after the couple skipped Teresa Giudice’s wedding over the weekend; seen on June 8 in NYC

Sources previously described Teresa’s screaming match with Melissa as “a crazy situation” that was the final straw for Melissa and Gorga, who chose to skip her weekend wedding to Luis Ruelas.

The same source described the confrontation as a “step too far for Joe.” He then re-posted a photo Melissa posted to Instagram of the couple partying with friends at home the day of Teresa’s wedding, but added the confrontational caption: “Blood doesn’t make you family.”

“This is just completely ridiculous,” said the source close to Barrotta in the wake of the rumors of cheating. “Nick and his wife Liz have been good friends with the Gorgas for years.”

They went on to add, “There is absolutely no truth to this annoying rumor and it’s comical that it even needs to be addressed.”

Photos of Nick spending time with Joe and Melissa seem to confirm that he was a fixture in their lives and that their friendship was seemingly well known.

Out of the blue: The source said the rumors that Melissa had kissed Nick Barrotta (R, pictured with Joe) were “utterly ridiculous.” Nick is also married

Friendly relations: “Nick and his wife Liz have been good friends with the Gorgas for years,” they added; Nick (R) seen with Joe (L) and friends

Ridiculous: They went on to add, ‘There is absolutely no truth to this annoying rumor and it’s comical that it even needs to be addressed’; Joe (L) and Melissa (center) with Nick (R)

Speechless: ‘He is shocked that someone would come up with something so vile in an attempt to destroy two families,’ said the source of Barrotta (seen with Melissa and Joe)

According to the source, Nick was taken aback and shocked that anyone would even make up a rumor about him kissing his girlfriend Melissa.

“He is shocked that someone would come up with something so vile in an attempt to destroy two families,” they said.

Barrotta is an entertainment host and up and coming actor who worked as a bailiff on the reality series Divorce Court from 2018-2020, before upgrading to a fictional series when he joined Tyler Perry’s BET series The Oval from 2020.

Following DailyMail.com’s report of the behind-the-scenes fight between Melissa and Teresa over cheating allegations, sources close to RHONJ claimed AllAboutTRH that Laura Lee Jansen told Jennifer Aydin about a rumor that Melissa had kissed Nick.

The rumor reportedly made its way to Teresa and their feud started when she told Joe about the rumors before they started filming on RHONJ.

After the finale was filmed, Melissa reportedly faced Teresa with the rumor – sources said DailyMail.com was “baseless” – and Joe reportedly had to be restrained to prevent a fight with Luis from becoming physical.

Falling out: Sources previously exclusively told DailyMail.com that Melissa and Joe skipped Teresa Giudice’s wedding over the weekend because Teresa confronted Melissa about the cheating rumor; Melissa and Teresa seen on June 5 in Santa Monica

Omitted: DailyMail.com had previously learned that Luis had asked Joe to be one of his groomsmen, but he declined when Teresa paid the same honor to Melissa; seen on June 5 in Santa Monica

DailyMail.com learned earlier that Luis had asked Joe to be one of his groomsmen, but he declined when Teresa paid the same tribute to Melissa.

“He just thought it was very disrespectful and it was impossible to say ‘yes’ if Melissa wasn’t part of Teresa’s bridal party,” explained a source.

Teresa and Luis finally stepped out on August 6 at the Park Chateau Estate & Gardens in East Brunswick, New Jersey.

The wedding was filmed for a future Bravo special.