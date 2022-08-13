Melissa Gorga celebrates her daughter Antonia’s 17th birthday in New York after gifting the teenager a Porsche

<!–

Melissa Gorga, star of Real Housewives of New Jersey, celebrated her daughter Antonia’s 17th birthday by taking her to TAO Uptown, located in Midtown Manhattan, on Friday.

Arriving at the celebrity hot spot, the 43-year-old reality star looked every inch the proud mom as she led her teen, who was wearing an “it’s my birthday” crown, into the restaurant.

For their glamorous night out, which was also attended by some friends from high school, Melissa cut a stylish figure in a shiny beige with a plunging neckline and white trousers.

Meanwhile, Antonia wore a brown mini dress, gold necklace and open-toed heels.

The mother-daughter duo posed for numerous photos inside and outside the trendy Pan-Asian eatery, which the mother of three uploaded to her Instagram account.

‘And just like that she’s 17!!’ Melissa has been posting a slideshow of snaps for the past few days. “You deserve every gift we give you. Thank you for making us proud every day and for being such a sweet and kind girl❤️ #livelifebaby We love you!!’

Alongside a photo of them smiling for TAO, Melissa posted a photo of her little girl with two birthday balloons standing in front of her brand new white Porsche.

Melissa’s husband, Joe, commented, ‘I love her so much ❤️.’

Her costar, Margaret Josephs, wrote: ‘Happy Birthday to the sweetest and beautiful @antoniagorgaa!! I love you,” while Dorinda Medley, New York City alumnus of Real Housewives, commented, “Happy Birthday!”

Melissa’s post comes after her husband shared several videos of his daughter at the driving school before she successfully passed her driver’s license.

“A daughter may outgrow your womb, but never your heart. happy birthday @antoniagorgaa #daughter,” he wrote during the recording.

Melissa and her husband also have two sons, Joey (14) and Gino (12).

Behind the wheel: Melissa’s post comes after her husband shared multiple videos of his daughter at the driving school before she successfully passed her driver’s license