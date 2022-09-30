Melissa George baffles her fans as she says her lips appear to have ‘grown’ from the RAIN

Melissa George stunned her fans on Thursday when she wondered if her lips had “grown.”

The former Home and Away star noted that her pout looked fuller than usual and said she couldn’t figure out why.

Oddly enough, the 46-year-old put it down to the “rain” — or makeup.

Melissa George stunned her fans on Thursday when she wondered if her lips had “grown.” Oddly enough, the 46-year-old put it down to the ‘rain’ — or makeup

‘My lips grew. I don’t understand, it must be the rain. Or my makeup,” she said on her Instagram stories.

Melissa was on her way to the Schiaparelli show during Paris Fashion Week, which was also attended by Kylie Jenner and Christine Quinn of Selling Sunset.

In Melissa’s next Instagram story, she thanked her hairdresser and makeup artist for the great job with the coral pink lipstick.

Melissa was on her way to the Schiaparelli show during Paris Fashion Week, which was also attended by Kylie Jenner and Christine Quinn from Selling Sunset

Melissa looked effortlessly stylish in a black and gold dress that she paired with matching shoes and a bag.

The beauty increased her height with the black and gold boots.

Melissa starred as Angel Parrish in Home and Away from 1993 to 1996 and made her Hollywood debut in the 1998 film Dark City.

Melissa starred as Angel Parrish in Home and Away from 1993 to 1996 and made her Hollywood debut in the 1998 film Dark City.

She also starred in 2001’s Mulholland Drive and 2005’s Derailed.

Melissa’s most recent project was on The Mosquito Coast. Her character is the wife of protagonist Allie Fox, played by Justin Theroux.