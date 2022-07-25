Melissa Caddick’s parents fight to keep their home from being sold by liquidators: penthouse

Fraudster Melissa Caddick’s parents have vowed to fight attempts to evict them from the luxury apartment their daughter claims has given them after liquidators were given permission to sell more of the scammer’s assets.

The federal court ruled Monday that liquidators can sell the Dover Heights home that Caddick had shared with her partner Anthony Koletti and is expected to fetch more than $10 million.

The liquidators said they would also seek to sell an apartment in Edgecliff in eastern Sydney, where her elderly parents Ted and Barbara Grimley live, after Caddick was told they could live their rent for free.

The argument over the apartment may need to be resolved in court, as Caddick’s creditors want to raise as much money as possible to pay off her debts, and they feel that she, not her parents, should pay the flat first.

“The parents expressed an interest in Edgecliff’s property,” liquidators Jones Partners said in a statement.

“We are continuing negotiations with the parents through their lawyers on resolving such interests.

“Ultimately, if such negotiations cannot be resolved, a petition to the federal court is needed to determine the best interests of the parents.”

Caddick is pictured as ASIC raids her Sydney home a day before she disappeared

Caddick’s decomposed foot washes up on a beach 450 miles from her home, three months after her disappearance

Jones Partners said the sale won’t end there, and would file a petition with the court to get an injunction for the sale of Caddick’s “jewelry, clothing and other residual items.”

The investment broker disappeared in November 2020, hours after the Australian Federal Police and the Australian Securities and Investments Commission raided her home in Dover Heights.

Three months later, the 49-year-old’s decomposing foot, encased in a running shoe, washed up on a beach on the south coast of NSW.

She allegedly used her company to carry out a Ponzi fraud and faced a series of charges.

Jones Partners, Melissa Caddick’s trustees and liquidators of her company Maliver Pty Ltd, issued a statement Monday.

Caddick helped her parents Ted and Barbara Grimley (pictured) get a penthouse apartment in Sydney’s Edgecliff, but she used some of their money to fund her own lavish lifestyle

The house in Dover Heights (pictured) is worth $9 million and was raided by federal police in November last year

“The orders received in Federal Court today enable us to proceed with the realization of the Dover Heights property with our continued focus on preparing the property for sale,” said Bruce Gleeson, director of Jones Partners.

The conwoman’s husband, Anthony Koletti, has left the multi-million dollar building in Dover Heights in Sydney’s eastern suburbs.

The Grimleys gave their daughter over $1 million from the sale of their South Sydney home to pay off the mortgage for the Edgecliff apartment (pictured is the view from the house)

Missing conwife Melissa Caddick looted her own parents after encouraging them to get closer to her and her family (pictured is Caddick with husband Anthony Koletti)

Mr. Gleeson said he would file a separate petition in federal court in the coming weeks to obtain orders that would allow Jones Partners to sell Ms. Caddick’s jewelry, clothing and other items.

NSW Police have stated they believe Mrs Caddick is dead after her foot was found on Bournda Beach.

An inquest into Mrs. Caddick’s mysterious disappearance is scheduled for September.