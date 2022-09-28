Melissa Caddick’s husband Anthony Koletti tells inquest he is unable to find work and is struggling

Anthony Koletti says he hasn’t been able to find work since her disappearance

The husband of missing conwoman Melissa Caddick says his father called him a toyboy and a creep, even stupid.

Anthony Koletti says he has been unable to find work since his wife’s disappearance, with all potential employers thinking he was either involved in Ms Caddick’s Ponzi scheme or had a role in her disappearance.

“I’ve been described by my father as a ‘bastard’, ‘a creep,’ ‘off***wit’, ‘a toyboy,’ ‘a handbag’ and even as ‘stupid,'” he said in a 110-page report. affidavit filed with the inquest into the presumed death of Ms. Caddick.

Mr Koletti has denied any involvement in her fraudulent activities while testifying to the NSW Coroners Court.

“I saw Melissa working hard every day (except weekends), sitting in front of screens with what seemed to me like the stocks going up and down,” he said in his affidavit.

‘I witnessed graphs and tables. I saw numbers. I just thought she was smart, good at what she did and very successful.’

Born exactly 11 years apart, the Sydney hairdresser and part-time DJ first met Mrs. Caddick as a client at his salon in 2005.

Just before moving to London with her first husband, she and Mr. Koletti shared a kiss in a restaurant.

“We had no (other) intimate contact at this time,” he wrote in his affidavit.

Mrs. Caddick met Mr. Koletti, who was 11 years apart, as a client at his salon in 2005 (photo, Mrs. Caddick, Mr. Koletti and son)

“But I believe Melissa fell in love with me. I fell in love at this moment.’

Then a long-distance digital relationship began between the two, with frequent texts and phone calls for more than five years.

In 2011, Mr. Koletti went on a trip to New York and Cyprus with Ms. Caddick, who divorced her husband the same year.

In his statements before and during the judicial investigation, he has cited contradictions ‘trauma’ and ‘confusion’.

“I hardly leave my house unless I have to, I have lost a good number of my friends,” he wrote in his affidavit.

“I don’t know what the future holds for me.”