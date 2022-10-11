Melissa Caddick's Dior and diamonds. Astonishing footage emerges of Melissa Caddick's treasures. 

Shocking footage has emerged of a dazed Melissa Caddick being questioned over $2 million worth of jewelery during a raid on her house just before her disappearance.

The video shown at the inquest into her disappearance shows the notorious con artist Caddick under intense pressure as investigators crack down on her designer jewelry collection Nov 11, 2020.

Caddick, now Australia’s most notorious fraudster, disappeared the next day.

The video was released as part of the ongoing investigation and comes as court-appointed receivers attempt to recover more than $23 million owed to her former clients.

The video, filmed by the Australian Federal Police, shows Caddick under intense pressure as investigators focus on her designer jewelry collection before seizing her valuables (Pictured, one of Caddick’s necklaces, worth up to $100,000)

Caddick was living a luxury lifestyle before her world came crashing down with the AFP and ASIC raid on her Dover Heights home.

She wore designer clothes and very expensive bling, collected art and went on lavish overseas ski holidays with husband Anthony Koletti.

The AFP video shows the tense atmosphere inside the eastern suburbs during the life-changing raid, which began with a knock on the door at 6.30am.

‘Ms Caddick are there any items of particularly high value – just in terms of our safe keeping?’ an investigator asks her.

‘We’re going to grab the majority of what you just went through.’

ASIC and AFP officers show off Caddick’s extraordinary jewelery collection in the video, which included many designer brands

“I’d say they’re all of high value,” she finally replies.

‘What would you consider high value?’ he asks.

‘Well, the necklaces are $80,000 to $100,000.’

She was believed to be referring to two oversized Stefano Canturi necklaces that she kept locked in a safe.

‘Is there anything more expensive than them?’ he asks.

She quickly checks the jewelery before answering ‘no’.

Investigators are seen rummaging through piles of foreign cash in Caddick’s house

Investigators from the AFP and ASIC opened her two safes, both of which contained expensive jewellery

Over a 14-hour period, a large team of investigators wearing protective gloves questioned Caddick while carefully cataloging, packing, tagging and removing all valuables from the home.

They seized her jewelry and art collection, designer clothes and other belongings, filled dozens of boxes and wrapped many items in plastic for removal.

They also found thousands of dollars in foreign currency, which was found to be counted in the clip.

Koletti claimed in a 7 News Spotlight interview that Caddick was ‘surrounded and trapped’ in his office by ASIC and AFP investigators who would not allow him to enter.

Koletti said Caddick loved jewelry, but claimed she loved people more

Koletti said that everything the investigators took was “everything sentimental and everything of high value”.

He said she loved her jewelry but claimed “she loved people more”.

Caddick is believed to have defrauded 72 clients, many of them family members and close friends, out of at least $23 million in a long-running and carefully concealed Ponzi scheme.

Receivers plan to auction before Christmas as they try to recover millions for the out-of-pocket investors.

The clip shows several ASIC and AFP officers carrying them down the stairs and out of the house after dark to complete Caddick’s humiliation.

Koletti claimed he didn’t ask her any questions after the investigators left and she went straight to bed.

She disappeared the next morning, with Koletti later telling authorities he thought she had gone for a run.

She has never been seen since.

Incredibly, her severed foot was found washed up in an Asics running show three months later on a beach in New South Wales, 400km south of her home in the eastern suburbs of Sydney.

Caddick’s home, which she bought for $6.2 million and is now believed to be worth up to $15 million, is expected to be sold to help repay defrauded investors.