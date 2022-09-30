Melissa Caddick’s brother storms out of court during inquest into her disappearance

Melissa Caddick was last seen leaving her Dover Heights mansion in November 2020, just hours after ASIC and the AFP raided her home

Melissa Caddick’s brother has sensationally stormed out of court after he was scolded for ‘pulling faces’ during an investigation into her disappearance and presumed death.

Adam Grimley had sat in the back of the NSW Coroner’s Court on Friday while Caddick’s husband Anthony Koletti gave evidence at the inquest.

Deputy Coroner Elizabeth Ryan interrupted the proceedings to warn Mr Grimley about ‘dramatic and distracting’ facial expressions he made under questioning from a lawyer for the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC).

“And if you are unable to restrain yourself, I will ask you to see the case in the adjoining court,” she said, before Mr Grimley stormed out of the room.

Later, Mr Koletti’s lawyer Judy Swan was also asked to “check your facial expressions too”.

Her husband has told the inquest he now accepts his wife was a fraud but still holds corporate watchdog ASIC responsible for her suspected death because of their ‘cruelty’.

Sir. Koletti was taken to a statement he wrote to the court in July 2021 about the ASIC search warrant executed at the couple’s Sydney mansion on 11 November 2020.

“I believe she died as a direct result of ASIC’s negligence, cruelty and inhumanity,” Mr Koletti wrote.

“Is that something you still say on your oath today?” Dean Jordan SC asked on behalf of ASIC.

“Yes,” said Mr. Koletti.

“I suggest that your maintenance of that claim demonstrates your complete loss of objective perspective in relation to ASIC,” Mr Jordan said, adding that it also showed he had “completely lost the plot”.

“No,” said Mr. Koletti.

However, he accepted that the search warrant was justified at the time.

For years, Mr Koletti thought his wife was a ‘straight shooter’, a competent and highly organized financial adviser.

But he now accepted that she pretended to be honest and diligent while stealing millions from her family and friends.

“You now accept that you too were deceived by Mrs. Caddick?” said Mr. Jordan.

“Yes,” said Mr. Koletti.

“How did you come to understand that Mrs. Caddick was a fraud?” asked Mr. Jordan.

“By paying attention to the trial and listening to her honor,” Mr Koletti said.

He also wrote in a statement that he and Ms Caddick were denied the food, water and medical care they ‘desperately needed for 14 hours during the search’.

Sir. Koletti has previously attacked ASIC’s lead investigator Isabella Allen, saying on Friday he found her behavior ‘cold-hearted, abrupt and uncaring’.

“Please consider that at all times my client has acted in a professional and perhaps distant manner toward both you and Melissa,” Allen’s attorney John Sutton said.

“OK, I accept that,” Mr. Koletti said.

Sir. Koletti claims he had no idea his wife was defrauding family and friends out of millions of dollars, nor did he ask her why the Federal Police and ASIC were suddenly raiding their Dover Heights home.

It was the last confirmed sighting of Mrs Caddick before she disappeared without a trace the following morning on 12 November.

Ms. Caddick’s victims of the Ponzi scheme, mostly family and friends, lost $20-30 million she used to fund her lavish lifestyle

In February 2021, her decomposing foot encased in a shoe washed ashore at Bournda Beach on the NSW south coast.

Expert evidence has found that Caddick suffered from a narcissistic personality disorder and the shame and humiliation of being exposed could have caused such intense psychological distress and potential suicide.

The investigation continues.

Lifeline 13 11 14

beyondblue 1300 22 4636