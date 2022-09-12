Melissa Caddick Sydney fraudster: Foot spend no more than one week in water: Anthony Koletti

A day after con artist Melissa Caddick disappeared, her husband was suspected of being involved in her mysterious disappearance, her investigation has said.

Louise Coleman, a junior attorney who assisted the inquest, said Monday that three police officers who took Anthony Koletti’s missing person report were concerned about the bills he had provided.

Sergeant Trent Riley wrote in July 2021 that Mr Koletti had told him “multiple lies (and) that his story had been changed multiple times”.

Mr Koletti is to testify at his wife’s inquest and was present at the NSW Coroners Court in Lidcombe, as were her parents Barbara and Ted Grimley and brother Adam Grimley.

An expert report examining the growth of barnacles on Ms. Caddick’s washed-up shoe concluded it floated in the ocean for no more than a week and no less than two to three days, the inquest was told.

Although Ms. Caddick is believed to be dead, a forensic pathologist was unable to determine whether her foot had been severed by blunt force, sharp force or decomposition before it washed ashore at Bournda Beach on the state’s southern coast.

But it’s “very unlikely that Ms. Caddick amputated her own foot,” with or without the help of a non-medically trained person, to fake her disappearance, Ms Coleman told deputy coroner Elizabeth Ryan.

Other areas to investigate include her diagnosis of narcissistic personality disorder and some criticism of the NSW police investigation.

A crime scene was not established until 19 days after she was reported missing.

The Australian Federal Police and the Australian Securities and Investments Commission raided her home in Dover Heights in Sydney’s eastern suburbs on November 11, 2020.

That was Mrs. Caddick’s last verified sighting.

About 28 hours after Mr. Koletti said his wife was leaving the house to go for a walk or jog, he reported her missing to police.

Husband of Melissa Caddick, Anthony Koletti arrives for the inquest into the death of Sydney fraudster Melissa Caddick at Lidcombe Coroners Court in Sydney, Monday 12 September

Financial advisor Melissa Caddick is pictured with her husband Anthony Koletti in Aspen, Colorado, on a ski trip

The officers present found Mr. Koletti on Nov. 13 in a “composed, relaxed and apparently indifferent person…unlike other persons from whom I had previously received a missing persons report”.

Ms Caddick’s mother says her daughter was not offered any food or drink for the entire duration of the search warrant and holds ASIC responsible for her presumed death, the inquest was told.

But this has been disputed because Ms. Caddick was not arrested at the time, allowed to run free and leave if she wished, showed no signs of mental health problems, and made herself a protein shake in the morning.

In late 2012, Mrs. Caddick’s marriage to Tony Caddick dissolved after her affair with Mr. Koletti, who was her hairdresser.

She reportedly referred to a suicide scene in Sydney when she told her brother Adam about this time: “If it all gets too much for me, you’ll find me at The Gap”.

Caddick is pictured during the ASIC-AFP attack on her home in Dover Heights on Nov. 11

Koletti is pictured driving his $300,000 Audi R8 at McMahon’s Point on Sydney’s lower north coast

Another friend said Mrs. Caddick had her write down a four-letter code to give Adam if she went missing.

According to her friends, Mrs. Caddick was under extreme financial pressure at the end of 2020 and once walked to the cliffs of Dover Heights.

“If I’m going to end it, it’ll be here,” recalls her friend Mrs. Caddick told her.

Her victims, mostly family and friends, lost $20-$30 million through her Ponzi scheme which was used to fund her lavish lifestyle and excessive spending on expensive jewelry, designer clothes, overseas getaways and multi-million dollar homes.

Her clients believed she would invest their savings on their behalf and she created false documents to suggest she had done so.

Whether Ms Caddick was aware of the ASIC investigation will also be investigated as she booked shredding services in September 2020, three months before she disappeared.

