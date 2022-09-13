Melissa Caddick inquest: Top cop reveals strange behaviour of fraudster’s husband after she vanished

The first police investigator to work on the disappearance of fraudster Melissa Caddick told an inquest that her husband gave conflicting accounts of her final moments.

Detective Sergeant Michael Kyneur said on the second day of the Caddick investigation that Anthony Koletti’s behavior and his early reporting to the police were “unusual.”

About 30 hours after Mrs. Caddick left her home in Sydney’s eastern suburbs on November 12, her husband reported her missing.

“I was also aware that he was visiting the Raleigh Reserve shoreline (and) taking a picture of a shoe print,” Det Sgt Kyneur said Tuesday.

‘I thought that was extraordinary.

“It’s a dog park. It’s like saying I found a footprint on Bondi Beach.”

And he thought Mr. Koletti’s attitude was strange.

“He didn’t seem too concerned,” he said.

“My experience is that when your partner or loved one goes missing, it usually involves genuine concern or some kind of emotion.”

But he did not believe that Mr. Koletti had killed his wife.

“There was no evidence that Mrs. Caddick had been injured at the hands of Mr. Koletti,” he said.

“I came to the conclusion that that was not a viable proposition.”

Ms Caddick’s last known sighting was a day after ASIC raided her home in Dover Heights on Nov. 11, 2020.

The victims of her Ponzi scheme, mostly family and friends, lost $20-$30 million which she used to fund her lavish lifestyle.

In February 2021, her foot, encased in a shoe, washed ashore on Bournda Beach on the state’s southern coast.

Det Sgt Kyneur said on Tuesday that he believed Ms Caddick had either taken her life because of the financial strain she was under or had “gone aground” and went missing voluntarily.

Ms Caddick’s risk assessment was deemed ‘high’ following Mr Koletti’s report that she was missing at 1pm on November 13.

That suggests that Ms. Caddick was injured or killed by another person as a result of her criminal activities, or that she may have fled or self-harmed while awaiting prosecution.

The detective read notes on the police system that Mr. Koletti was sweating profusely, nervous and unsure when he had last seen his wife.

Louise Coleman, junior counsel assisting the coroner, asked if he urged Mr. Koletti on these details when he interviewed him on Nov. 16.

“No,” he said.

“This was a statement.

“I didn’t investigate what he said to him in all honesty. I also realized his wife was missing and I took that into account.”

ASIC raided Caddick’s home in Dover Heights on November 11, 2020 on suspicion that she had executed a Ponzi scheme that embezzled $30 million from investors, including her friends and family.

Koletti reported his wife missing to police 30 hours after he said she left the house to go for a walk or run

Some of the discrepancies are that Mr Koletti said he was first concerned that his wife was missing when he saw her phone in their walk-in closet, and said he left a post-it and a gift next to it.

But on his first account with the police, Mrs. Caddick’s son warned him about her phone in the communal living room.

Barrister Lachlan Gyles SC, on behalf of the NSW Police, said until the morning of a press conference and without the ASIC search warrant that triggered it, there was no unusual missing persons search.

“Mrs. Caddick could very well have walked into her home or Rose Bay Police Station or a Gucci store at this point and the investigation would have been largely completed without controversy,” he said.

The investigation continues.