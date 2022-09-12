Melissa Caddick inquest: how detached foot washed up on beach to be examined

<!–

How Melissa Caddick’s foot came loose and multiple statements to friends and family about where she might “end” it will be explored during her investigation.

Jason Downing SC, counsel assisting Deputy Coroner Elizabeth Ryan, said in his opening statement that Ms. Caddick was suspected of being dead.

But a forensic pathologist is expected to say they were unable to determine whether her decomposed foot had been severed by blunt force or dissection before it washed ashore on NSW’s south coast.

Investigative journalist Kate McClymont, who covered Ms. Caddick’s disappearance on her podcast “Liar Liar,” tweeted her shock at the revelation.

“Wow, the forensic pathologist couldn’t say how Melissa Caddick’s foot came loose from her body and it very well could be the coroner returning an open finding in her presumed death,” she wrote.

Mrs Caddick’s parents, Barbara and Ted Grimley, and brother Adam Grimley, along with her husband Anthony Koletti, arrived Monday morning at the NSW Coroner’s Court in Lidcombe, western Sydney.

The two-week investigation will investigate the events leading up to her mysterious disappearance and the discovery of her foot in a running shoe on Bournda Beach.

With proper medical attention, an amputation is not considered a fatal injury, but based on the likelihood, Ms Caddick was suspected to have already died, Mr Downing said.

Australian Federal Police and the Australian Securities and Investments Commission raided her home in Dover Heights in Sydney’s eastern suburbs on Nov. 11.

That was the last verified sighting of Ms. Caddick, aside from her husband Anthony Koletti and child who cannot be named for legal reasons.

Koletti told police his wife left for a walk early the next morning, but didn’t report her missing until about 28 hours later.

Caddick’s partner Anthony Koletti arrives Monday at the inquest being held at Lidcombe Coroners Court

The two-week inquest investigates the mysterious circumstances that led to Caddick’s disappearance (pictured, Caddick’s mother Barbara Grimley)

This delay will also be investigated during her investigation.

Her victims, mostly family and friends, lost $20-$30 million through her Ponzi scheme which was used to fund her lavish lifestyle and excessive spending on expensive jewelry, designer clothes, overseas getaways and multi-million dollar homes.

Her clients believed she would invest their savings on their behalf and she created false documents to suggest she had done so.

In late 2012, Mrs. Caddick’s marriage to Tony Caddick dissolved after her affair with Mr. Koletti, who was her hairdresser.

She is said to have told her brother Adam about this time: ‘If it all gets too much for me, you’ll find me at The Gap’.

Another friend said Mrs. Caddick had her write down a four-letter code to give Adam if she went missing.

According to her friends, Mrs. Caddick was under extreme financial pressure at the end of 2020 and once walked to the cliffs of Dover Heights.

“If I want to end it, it’ll be here,” recalls her friend, who Mrs. Caddick told her.

The investigation continues.

Lifeline 13 11 14

Beyondblue 1300 22 4636