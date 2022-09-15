Melissa Caddick inquest: How bizarre science experiment could solve mystery

<!–

Investigators investigating Melissa Caddick’s disappearance planned to throw dead pigs off a cliff, outfitted with running shoes and tracking devices in an effort to get answers.

Details of the bizarre proposed science experiment — which would track shark behavior and provide clues as to what may have happened to the fraudster’s body — emerged Thursday during an inquest into her presumed death.

It comes as a police officer said Caddick’s husband’s behavior after she went missing has set off alarm bells and suggested he could have helped the fraudster go into hiding.

And it came when it was revealed that Caddick had a life insurance policy at the time of her disappearance that covered suicide.

Aside from concealment, the other dominant theory of the officer in charge of the case was that Caddick had injured herself as a result of the ongoing investigation into her multimillion-dollar fraud, Detective Inspector Gretchen Atkins told the inquest.

Bizarre new details have emerged in the investigation into the presumed death of missing con wife Melissa Caddick (pictured with husband Anthony Koletti)

Anthony Koletti (pictured Thursday) learned during an inquest how investigators investigating his wife’s disappearance planned to throw dead pigs off a cliff

“The main theory of (Detective Sergeant Michael Kyneur) was that she went missing voluntarily and may have been assisted by (Anthony) Koletti,” she said.

“Is that a violation of Mr. Koletti?” Jason Downing SC, the counsel assisting the coroner, questioned Det Insp Atkins Thursday.

“(I) wasn’t prepared for that,” she said.

But three days after Mrs. Caddick was reported missing, the police investigation into Mr. Koletti’s murder revealed nothing.

“There had been searches of the house, there had been conversations with Mr. Koletti … there was no evidence of murder,” Detective Insp Atkins said.

“If anything had happened, we would have definitely notified the homicide department.

“The other real possibility is that she committed suicide.”

Det Insp Atkins said the alarm bells included the long delay in reporting and that Ms Caddick was not seen again after that.

Mr Downing revealed that Ms Caddick had a life insurance policy that covered suicide.

Melissa Caddick (pictured) was last seen in her Dover Heights mansion on November 11, 2021

But this discovery hasn’t changed the course of the investigation, Detective Sergeant Steven Morgan said.

Det Sgt Morgan was called in as an adviser in the suspicious circumstances surrounding the disappearance of the conwoman in March 2021.

Caddick’s decomposing foot, encased in a shoe, washed ashore on Bournda Beach on the south coast of NSW in February 2021, three months after the last verified sighting of her at her mansion in Dover Heights in eastern Sydney.

Subsequent experiments revealed pig carcasses wearing running shoes on their trotters, equipped with trackers that were thrown into the ocean to record shark behavior.

Det Sgt Morgan told the inquiry he doesn’t know if this was ever done, but confirmed he spoke to a ‘shark expert’ from the NSW Department of Primary Industries.

“(He had) some doubts about how long a foot had been in the water,” he said on Wednesday.

Det Sgt Morgan was also informed that there was some concern with regard to the initial police investigation that no CCTV footage had been collected or adequately reviewed quickly, nor that a land search had been coordinated in the early stages.

The Australian Securities and Investments Commission and the Australian Federal Police raided Mrs Caddick’s mansion in Dover Heights on 11 November 2021. This is the last verified sighting of her.

The inquest for Deputy Coroner Elizabeth Ryan continues.