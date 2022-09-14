Melissa Caddick inquest hears Anthony Koletti told police his wife was at Meriton Bondi Junction

Fraudster Melissa Caddick’s husband, Anthony Koletti, has offered two theories about where she might have gone after disappearing from her Sydney mansion, the inquest into her death has heard.

She may have been hiding in the Meriton hotel in Bondi Junction with a “big bag of money” or planning to make a dramatic entrance into her lawsuit on one particular day – November 27.

NSW Police Detective Michael Kyneur returned to NSW Coroners Court in Lidcombe on Wednesday for his second day of evidence into what happened after he led the investigation into the missing con man.

Louise Coleman, the junior attorney who assisted the coroner, took the police officer to his second interview with part-time DJ and hairdresser Mr Koletti on November 24, 2020.

“Okay, where do you think she is?” Detective Sergeant Kyneur reads from their interview transcript.

“I have no idea where she is… If she shows up, she’ll also face court,” Mr. Koletti said at the time.

The inquest into the disappearance of conwoman Melissa Caddick (center) was read in the transcript of the police interrogation of Anthony Koletti (right). Koletti told police his wife could have been hiding in the Meriton in Bondi Junction

“Friday the 27th will be the day she’s going to rock.”

“Okay, why hasn’t she contacted you?” Detective Sergeant Kyneur continues.

“Because it’s not necessary, do you think she wants to face the shit storm I’m dealing with?” said Mr. Koletti.

“That’s extraordinary, your wife is missing,” the detective replied.

Mrs. Coleman asks if it is fair to say that he does not accept Mr. Koletti’s theory.

“I’ve always questioned his versions, whether he had any information that she was safe and sound and didn’t share it with the police,” he said.

Koletti also suggested that she stay at the Meriton in Bondi Junction.

“It was a pretty big place for us in our early years,” he said.

“She would be in a hotel, but it would be a low budget because she has no ID.

“She could have a big pile of money under the bed for all I know. She’s resourceful.’

Detective Sergeant Kyneur knew at this stage that the Meriton in Bondi had not registered that Mrs. Caddick had ever stayed, but he did not bring this up with Mr. Koletti.

Detective Sergeant Michael Kyneur returned to NSW Coroners Court at Lidcombe for his second day of evidence. At the time Mr. Koletti was questioned, the sergeant knew that the Meriton had no record that Mrs. Caddick had ever stayed.

‘I didn’t see the point in continuing. He was not a suspect. I just took over the information from the interrogation,” the witness said.

But early on, he was suspicious.

“I thought he knew something because of the confusion, he couldn’t keep his story straight,” he said.

Before replacing Detective Sergeant Kyneur as OIC of the investigation, he failed to notify the homicide squad or set up a crime scene.

“There was no evidence of any fighting or violence or murder,” he said.

Barrister Judy Swan, acting for Mr. Koletti, asked the witness if people could provide confusing evidence when they experience trauma.

“Yes,” Detective Sergeant Kyneur said.

“It’s not unusual for a witness to sometimes give different answers when they’re under stress?” said Mrs Swan.

“Right,” he replied.

He also agreed that Mr Koletti was enthusiastic about the involvement of the police.

Koletti said his wife was very resourceful and could have had a “big bag of money under the bed.” Koletti told police he and his wife would often visit the Meriton in Bondi Junction (pictured) in the early years of their marriage

The Australian Securities and Investments Commission raided Ms Caddick’s mansion in Sydney’s eastern suburbs on 11 November 2021.

This is the last verified sighting of the conwoman.

The next morning, she would reportedly leave in the early hours to exercise. About 30 hours later, her husband Anthony Koletti informed police that she had never returned.

Months later, Caddick’s foot was later found washed up on a beach on the south coast of NSW in an old Asics shoe.

The inquest for Deputy Coroner Elizabeth Ryan continues.