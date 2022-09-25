Melissa Caddick inquest: Barbara Grimley blames ASIC as conwoman’s Dover Heights home enters market

Melissa Caddick’s mother holds the company’s watchdog personally responsible for her daughter’s death, it has been revealed — as the notorious cliff-top crook’s mansion comes up for sale.

Potential buyers will be charged a refundable $10,000 to inspect Caddick’s property in Dover Heights, in Sydney’s eastern suburbs, as trustees finally put the home on the market Monday with prestigious real estate agent Sotheby’s.

The fee will be used to deter anyone but legitimate buyers from accessing the property at the center of one of Australia’s greatest mysteries – as agents release a flashy video showing the property.

It comes as the investigation into Caddick’s presumed death and suicide resumes Monday morning with the Australian Securities and Investment Commission’s lead investigator, Isabella Allen, set to testify.

She is succeeded by Mrs. Caddick’s husband, Anthony Koletti.

The investigation into Melissa Caddick will resume on Monday. Her husband Anthony Koletti (right) will testify this week

Melissa Caddick’s former home in Dover Heights (pictured) is coming up for sale this week. It took extensive repairs, cleaning and maintenance after Caddick’s husband was evicted

Ms. Allen led the formal investigation from September 8, 2020 into Ms. Caddick’s Ponzi scheme that was being conducted under her fake company Maliver.

The con woman claimed she invested her victims’ wealth by appearing to set up CommSec trading accounts and falsifying documents to claim she was generating profits through capital appreciation and stocks.

She mainly preyed on friends and family and stole up to $30 million between 2013 and 2020, counsel assisting Jason Downing SC has told the investigation.

A week after the corporate watchdog began its investigation into misappropriation of funds, Ms. Caddick booked a document shredding service at her home address.

Ms Caddick’s last verified sighting was when ASIC and the Australian Federal Police raided her home in Dover Heights on November 11, 2020.

Barbara Grimley, Mrs. Caddick’s mother, holds ASIC responsible for her daughter’s presumed death and says she was very upset during the raid and was denied food or water.

The AFP’s agent, Amelia Griffen, shadowed Ms Caddick for most of the 12-hour search, confirming that she had prepared food herself and was allowed to leave the premises whenever she wished.

Her husband Anthony Koletti called the 49-year-old missing in action, about 30 hours after he said she had last left their home at 5:30 am on Nov. 12 to “go for a jog.”

Mr. Koletti must testify in the footsteps of Ms. Allen.

What Mr. Koletti knew about Ms. Caddick’s disappearance was the source of intense investigation in the first week of his wife’s investigation.

The part-time hairdresser and DJ told police he was too busy working from home to make a statement in person and was then visited at his home where he told “conflicting stories,” Sergeant Trent Riley told the coroner.

In February 2021, Mrs Caddick’s decomposing foot, encased in an Asics shoe, washed ashore on Bournda Beach on the south coast of NSW, about 400 km south of Sydney.

The inquest for Deputy Coroner Elizabeth Ryan resumes Monday after a week-long break.

Meanwhile, Caddick’s former home in Dover Heights will be on the market Monday.

A $10,000 security deposit is required to set foot in the house to deter sticky beaks.

Insolvency firm Jones Partners took possession of the cliff-top house in Sydney’s eastern suburbs in May after Koletti was ordered by federal court to evict.

The rooftop terrace offers stunning views of the city’s iconic skyline and Sydney Harbor Bridge

Extensive repairs, cleaning and maintenance have been required over the past two months to present the property as a ‘prestigious property’, including new floors, fresh paint and new carpeting.

The trustee has appointed Sydney Sotheby’s International Realty to sell the property.

Jones Partners boss Bruce Gleeson told Sydney Morning Herald he was “shocked” by the condition of the house when Koletti left the house.

Gleeson claimed Caddick’s husband had left rotting food in the refrigerator, along with discarded belongings, including aquariums and unwanted furniture.

The two-story, five-bedroom townhouse with stunning views of Sydney Harbor is now valued at nearly three times the $6.2 million Caddick paid for it in 2014.

Gleeson was hesitant to name a price figure, but hopes it will sell for more than $10 million in the interest of Caddick’s victims.

Caddick’s husband Anthony Koletti (right) was evicted from the Dover Heights home in May

Potential buyers must spend $10,000 to inspect Melissa Caddick’s former home (kitchen and living room pictured)

The house offers expansive views of Sydney’s iconic harbor and skyline with five bedrooms, four bathrooms and a beautiful pool.

“Since we took vacancy at the end of May 2022 and received orders to enable us to proceed with the sale, we have carried out certain maintenance work and minor improvements to enhance the luxury appeal of the property,” said Mr Gleeson.

‘The house is positioned in an elevated part of one of the most desirable streets in Dover Heights and we are delighted to be able to offer this prestigious property for sale in the spring.’

“This elegant family haven boasts commanding views over the exclusive eastern suburbs and is set against a quintessential Sydney Harbor backdrop, with views stretching along the waterfront to the iconic city skyline and the Harbor Bridge,” the statement reads. pledge.

The house is open for viewing by appointment only, with ‘expressions of interest’ closing October 31st.

“We are also well advanced and close to finalizing an application to federal court that will seek sales orders related to the designer jewelry, apparel and artwork.”

“Our intention is to hold an investor briefing at the end of October 2022 to provide a detailed update on the receivership and liquidation status.”