Melissa Caddick inquest: Anthony Koletti gives his side after ‘exhausting’ day and lawyer confusion

Melissa Caddick’s husband has told the inquest into her suspected death that he accepts his wife was a fraud as he faced another day of brutal questioning that even included a lawyer suggesting Anthony Koletti had ‘ completely lost the plot’.

Sir. Koletti returned to the NSW Coroners Court on Friday for a fourth day of evidence. His return began with a dramatic moment when the senior barrister representing NSW Police was reprimanded by the coroner for brutal questioning.

Sydney Morning Herald reporter Kate McClymont shared the reckless questions Lachlan Gyles SC – representing the NSW Police Force – had asked on Twitter.

When Mr Koletti took the stand, Mr Gyles asked him: ‘You’re not very talkative, are you? Haven’t you won any academic awards at school? You were at the bottom of your class, weren’t you?’

Anthony Koletti has been arraigned this week over the disappearance of his cheating wife

Gyles was ordered to stop asking Mr Koletti “leading questions”.

After the fast start, Mr Koletti was led to a statement he wrote to the court in July 2021 about the Australian Securities and Investments Commission’s search warrant.

“I believe she died as a direct result of ASIC’s negligence, cruelty and inhumanity,” Mr Koletti wrote.

“Is that something you still say on your oath today?” Dean Jordan SC asked on behalf of ASIC.

“Yes,” said Mr. Koletti.

“I suggest that your maintenance of that claim demonstrates your complete loss of objective perspective in relation to ASIC,” Mr Jordan said, adding that it also showed he had “completely lost the plot”.

“No,” said Mr. Koletti.

Melissa Caddick’s husband has returned for his fourth day of evidence at her inquest after a psychiatrist said she had narcissistic personality disorder. Pictured is Melissa Caddick with Anthony Koletti

However, he accepted that the search warrant was justified at the time.

For years, Mr Koletti thought his wife was a ‘straight shooter’, a competent and highly organized financial adviser.

But he now accepted that she pretended to be honest and diligent while stealing millions from her family and friends.

“You now accept that you too were deceived by Mrs. Caddick?” said Mr. Jordan.

“Yes,” said Mr. Koletti.

“How did you come to understand that Mrs. Caddick was a fraud?” asked Mr. Jordan.

“By paying attention to the trial and listening to her honor,” Mr Koletti said.

He also wrote in a statement that he and Ms Caddick were denied food, water and medical care, all of which they “desperately needed for 14 hours during the search”.

On Friday, he admitted that was not the case.

Ms Caddick’s family are holding ASIC responsible for her disappearance and her brother is personally accusing Isabella Allen, the project manager of the investigation.

“How do you feel responsible for Melissa’s death,” Adam Grimley told Ms Allen, she said in earlier evidence.

Anthony Koletti (pictured right) has denied playing any role in the disappearance of Melissa Caddick (pictured left)

Allen said she didn’t feel responsible as she was just doing her job.

Sir. Koletti claims he had no idea his wife was defrauding family and friends out of millions of dollars, nor did he ask her why federal police and ASIC suddenly raided their home in Sydney’s eastern suburbs on November 11, 2020.

It was the last confirmed sighting of Mrs Caddick before she disappeared without a trace.

Ms. Caddick’s victims of the Ponzi scheme, mostly family and friends, lost $20-30 million she used to fund her lavish lifestyle

In February 2021, her decomposing foot encased in a shoe washed ashore at Bournda Beach on the NSW south coast.

On Thursday, forensic psychiatrist Dr. Kerri Eagle that she had assessed Ms Caddick as having a ‘narcissistic personality disorder’ but stressed the caveat of never having interviewed her and basing her diagnosis solely on statements and other records.

Faced with exposure as a fraud and not appearing as brilliant as she expected, the intense humiliation could make her feel there was no way out but suicide, said Dr. Eagle.

The investigation continues.