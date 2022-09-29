Melissa Caddick husband Anthony Koletti denies he helped Sydney fraudster wife disappear

Melissa Caddick’s husband has denied playing any role in his wife’s disappearance and that he deliberately delayed reporting her missing to buy time or avoid police attention.

Anthony Koletti told the investigation into the fraudster’s disappearance and suspected death that he certainly did not help her disappear without a trace.

“Did you delay reporting her missing to give her time to try to go somewhere…or end her own life?” counsel assisting Jason Downing SC said.

“I didn’t,” Mr. Koletti said.

Earlier, the hairdresser and part-time DJ was questioned again about the day he says Ms Caddick disappeared, November 12, 2020, from their home in Sydney’s eastern suburbs.

That evening he drove to a friend’s place in Rose Bay to get an ‘e-cigarette’, he told the NSW Coroners Court.

“Was that really smoking a joint?” asked Mr. Downing.

“I don’t know … it’s possible,” Mr Koletti said.

“You must remember that,” said Mr. Downing.

“Let’s just say I did, what’s your point?” said Mr. Koletti.

“One night you told us you were doing searches during the day … you actually went to smoke a joint with a friend,” Mr. Downing.

Sir. Koletti said he was worried about his wife and accepted that he smoked weed to calm himself.

Text messages exchanged with that friend were later deleted by Mr Koletti before he handed his phone to police to help with their enquiries, Mr Downing said.

Koletti said it must have had “something to do with marijuana.”

He formally reported his wife missing the following day, November 13, and was asked if he had been out the night before.

“Not that I know of,” he said.

The day she disappeared is ‘a bit of a blur’, Mr Koletti said on Thursday, before adding that his recollection is ‘quite hazy’.

“I don’t remember going anywhere,” he said.

In several different police reports and in the weeks after Mr. Koletti maintained, Caddick left the home in black workout gear and silver Asics.

But after she failed to return, he says he assumed she was seeing a lawyer or staying at a hotel before appearing in court the following day.

Mr. Downing asked why he insists she left in sportswear if he later thought she was meeting a lawyer.

Koletti said it was based on assumptions, but denied seeing her wearing them.

Caddick is pictured during the ASIC-AFP raid on her home in Dover Heights on November 11

Koletti is pictured with his $300,000 Audi R8 at McMahon’s Point on Sydney’s lower north shore

Forensic psychiatrist Dr. Kerri Eagle diagnosed Ms Caddick with a ‘narcissistic personality disorder’ but noted the limitations of never having interviewed her and relying solely on statements and other records.

Ms Caddick portrayed herself as a very successful and wealthy person and fed her self-esteem through the admiration of others, said Dr. Eagle for the survey.

When she faces exposure as a fraud and does not appear as brilliant as she expected, if she felt that she could not recover from such humiliation, suddenly she can feel no other way out than suicide, said Dr. Eagle.

However, based on her assessments, the doctor did not think she displayed psychopathic or sociopathic tendencies.

Ms. Caddick’s victims of the Ponzi scheme, mostly family and friends, lost $20-30 million she used to fund her lavish lifestyle

In February 2021, her decomposing foot encased in a shoe washed ashore at Bournda Beach on the NSW south coast.

Ms Caddick’s brother Adam Grimley has said in a statement that the family were ‘overwhelmed’, counselors who helped appeared to be ‘going after’ his brother-in-law.

He noted that the lawyer appeared to be presenting “unverified gossip as fact” and said Mr Koletti had suffered enormously from the loss of his wife, the shock of her wrongdoing and unfounded accusations that followed.

During the night, he had received abusive messages, including one which read: “You crooked dick, I hope you get locked up,” said his lawyer Judy Swan.

The investigation continues Friday.