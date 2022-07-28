Melissa Caddick: Court scraps AVO banning Anthony Koletti from making music about ASIC investigator

Conwoman Melissa Caddick’s husband is now free to continue making songs about the fraud investigator investigating his wife after a court tore up an AVO that banned the barber-turned-DJ from producing songs about her.

Anthony Koletti was issued a restraining order on Feb. 8 by police on behalf of Isabella Allen – the woman at the helm of the ASIC investigation into Caddick – after releasing songs blaming the company regulator for Caddick’s presumed death.

But the AVO application was thrown out of court this week before coming up for discussion again on Friday.

Legal documents alleged that the unemployed DJ had texted Allen, trolled her on social media, and engaged in other behavior deemed “threatening,” including making several dis-tracks directly mentioning her and ASIC.

In a bizarre tune, the former hairdresser calls her “ugly,” likens her to a snake and a rat, and launches a personal attack on her “government job.”

“You can’t hide behind your government job forever,” the text says.

‘Could give me a snake or one and call it Isabella. I’ll buy the ugliest thing I can find.’

In a series of Linked In posts, Koletti made baseless claims that the fraud investigation firm was responsible for his wife’s death.

“A detective from your company and her team of white-collar thugs caused my wife’s death. End “Pre-emptive Slaughter,”‘ read one message.

Koletti also put up a poster outside the ASIC’s office in Market Street, in Sydney’s CBD, on the anniversary of his wife’s disappearance, which read: ‘ASIC = womanslaughter’.

In February, Koletti said he received a police warning in August of last year after he sent Ms. Allen four text messages asking to return a computer server that had been seized by regulators.

At the time, Mr Koletti said he had not contacted Ms Allen since then, alleging that the AVO was an attempt to “rogue” him and his wife.

“I have no idea why they would take an AVO out, I think it’s ASIC just throwing their weight around to try and make me look like some kind of villain,” he told The Australian.

“They humiliate my wife and now they humiliate me, that’s what this world has come to.

“I haven’t contacted them in, my god, at least six months ago, maybe eight months ago. It was so long ago. It’s just ridiculous.’

Mr Koletti added that he did not consider his behavior towards Ms Allen to be transgressive.

“She’s made my life very uncomfortable and that of my whole family, so can I feel sorry for her? No,” he told 7News.

“I don’t feel like it’s gone too far. But if she feels threatened, I’m sorry. I don’t mean it as a personal threat against her and I mean no harm to her.

Melissa Caddick’s mansion in Dover Heights (pictured) is up for auction in the coming months – but needs a series of repairs first

“I’m the one left with nothing and a dead woman.”

Caddick, 49, was wanted by police after she skipped the city in November 2020 with $23 million in life-saving assets from her clients, until she was pronounced dead four months later when her rotting foot was 400 km south of her Sydney home. drifted ashore.

The Australian Securities and Investments Commission has sought to recover some of the savings that its 72 clients put into the scam, which financed her lavish lifestyle.

Koletti was kicked out of Caddick’s $6.2 million Dover Heights mansion in May when liquidators wanted to sell the house to recover some of her victims’ stolen money.

Liquidators are preparing the swanky Wallangra Road property, which has risen to about $15 million in value since Caddick’s 2014 purchase, to be put up for sale in a private auction.

An investigation into Caddick’s disappearance and presumed death will be launched in September.

Melissa Caddick’s husband lashes out at Ben Fordham in pathetic disstrack: ‘Keep my wife’s name out of your mouth’

By Ashlea Knickel for Daily Mail Australia

Melissa Caddick’s husband, Anthony Koletti, has released a “weird diss track,” instructing 2GB host Ben Fordham to “keep my wife’s name out of your mouth.”

The song, critical of Fordham and other journalists’ coverage of his wife’s fraud case, was released online earlier this week.

“2GB with Ben Fordham, more than no snoring,” Koletti says in the issue.

Ben Fordham described the song as a ‘horrible embarrassment’, which was another attempt by Koletti to get a ‘handout’

‘Get off your high horse, you will be told what to report fam.’

“You know Kyle and Jackie Oh, you’re a sheep, you’re told what to think.

‘Get off your high horse, you will be told what to report fam.

“Like Will said, I’d like to tell you to keep my wife’s name out of your mouth and head south instead.”

On Tuesday morning, Fordham responded to the song by saying that Koletti was looking for “another alms” after participating in his wife’s multimillion-dollar scam.

“When Melissa shamelessly stole $23 million from people and pretended to invest it on their behalf, Anthony lived up to it,” he said.

For eight years he lived in the fast lane…everything was paid for thanks to the hard work of others.

“He lived like he was a rapper, and funnily enough, that’s what Anthony Koletti wants to be.”

“I think Kanye West and Eminem are safe,” he said.

“Your music is horrible. I know music is subjective, but you could travel the entire planet and – no matter how close you look – you won’t find anyone willing to listen to this 24K nonsense.

Your music is one of the most embarrassing things ever made. So my advice is to let it go, get a job and don’t expect some poor bastard to shake your hand again.’

Fordham then went one step further and challenged Koletti to an interview “anywhere, always.”

Melissa Caddick disappeared from her eastern suburbs of Sydney in November 2020 after defrauding $23 million from 74 of her friends and family under the guise of an investment firm.

They thought she traded it in the stock market, but instead wasted the money on designer clothes, jewelry, overseas travel, multi-million dollar properties and luxury cars.

She was presumed dead in February 2021, after a foot found on Bournda Beach on the south coast of NSW matched her DNA