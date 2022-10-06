Melissa Caddick could have her designer jewellery collection sold to repay her debts

<!–

Mellissa Caddick’s stunning designer jewelery collection, including a $100,000 diamond necklace and matching bracelet, will be sold to repay her fraud victims.

Documents filed in federal court this week reveal that lawyers for Jones Partners are seeking a court order to sell the 85 pieces of jewelry, along with her extensive collection of designer clothes, handbags and art purchases.

The missing and presumed dead Sydney con artist stole more than $23 million from trusting clients, friends and family who handed over their life savings believing she was a successful investor.

Instead, the 49-year-old stole the money to fund his lavish lifestyle, which included a passion for brands such as Louis Vuitton and Christian Dior and one-of-a-kind pieces from luxury Sydney-based jeweler Stefano Canturi – a particular favourite.

Melissa Caddick’s (pictured with Anthony Koletti) extensive jewelery collection includes several diamond and sapphire necklaces from Sydney jeweler Stefano Canturi

Caddick’s collection of designer clothing, handbags and artwork will also be on sale

Among the items listed to be sold by court-appointed receivers are a Cartier Panther wristwatch, a pair of silver Gucci heart earrings and a Canturi Cubism Collection necklace – with aquamarine, sapphire and 165 diamonds.

An inquest into Ms Caddick’s presumed death heard that Mr Canturi himself was to deliver his latest commission, the $100,000 diamond necklace and matching bracelet, in person on Friday, November 13, 2020.

But Ms Caddick never turned up for the meeting, instead disappearing shortly after agents from corporate watchdog ASIC, running an investigation into her dodgy business, raided her Dover Heights mansion on November 11.

Her partner Anthony Koletti, 40, who is said to have been unaware of the fraud, instead reported her missing on the Friday when she was due to meet Mr Canturi.

Sir. Koletti has objected to 18 pieces from the collection being sold – claiming they were personal gifts to him from the goldsmith.

These include a Canturi Cubism Collection Pope Black Sapphire Dog Tag Pendant and a pair of Canturi Cubism 18K White Gold Black Onyx Cufflinks.

Caddick (pictured centre) disappeared after ASIC agents raided her property in Dover Heights

But lawyer Michael Hayter, for the receivers, argued that all the pieces listed in the documents appeared to have been bought by Caddick with stolen cash.

“The position appears to be that Melissa Louise Caddick purchased hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of jewelry from Stefano Canturi with the investors’ funds (without their consent),” Hayter said in a statement filed in court.

The couple’s luxury Dover Heights mansion is also up for sale, but her parents will continue their fight to keep their Edgecliff penthouse, which she bought for them in 2016.

Receivers Jones Partners said earlier this year, if an agreement cannot be reached, it would go to court to determine how much, if any, her parents should be paid.

“The orders obtained in the Federal Court today enable us to proceed (on) the Dover Heights Property,” Jones Partners principal Bruce Gleeson said.

Sir. Koletti has moved out of the Dover Heights mansion (pictured) and it’s on the market

‘The receivership property also includes the Edgecliff property, which is currently occupied by the parents of Melissa Caddick. The parents have claimed an interest in the Edgecliff property.

‘We continue negotiations with the parents via their lawyers to resolve such interests. Ultimately, if such negotiations cannot be resolved, an application will be required for the Federal Court to determine the parent’s interests.’