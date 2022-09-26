Melissa Caddick: ASIC researcher Isabella Allen fronts research: songs by Anthony Koletti

An investigator for the corporate watchdog has denied feeling responsible for Melissa Caddick’s presumed death after the fraudster’s brother suggested it to her.

Isabella Allen of the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) said Adam Grimley asked her the loaded question in June 2021.

‘How do you feel responsible for Melissa’s death,’ Mr Grimley asked Ms Allen, she said Monday in the NSW Coroner’s Court.

“Do you feel responsible for her death?” her attorney John Sutton asked.

“No, I was doing my job,” Mrs. Allen said.

Last February, Caddick’s husband Anthony Koletti was given a restraining order on behalf of Ms. Allen after he released songs blaming her and ASIC for the deaths.

Caddick’s former home in Dover Heights is coming up for sale this week, with a $10,000 down payment to view it.

ASIC investigator Isabella Allen (pictured) leaves the inquest into the death of Melissa Caddick at Lidcombe Coroner’s Court in Sydney, Monday 26 September 2022

Isabella Allen (pictured right) was given a restraining order against Melissa Caddick’s husband Anthony Koletti last February, after he wrote songs blaming ASIC for his wife’s death

An inquest into Melissa Caddick’s (pictured) presumed death is heard at the NSW Coroner’s Court

Koletti’s chilling song about ASIC researcher Isabella Allen Anthony Koletti was issued a restraining order on Feb. 8 by police on behalf of Isabella Allen — the woman at the helm of the ASIC investigation into his wife Melissa Caddick — after releasing songs blaming the company’s regulator for Caddick’s presumed death. . In a bizarre tune, Mr. Koletti called Mrs. Allen “ugly,” compared her to a snake and a rat, and launched a personal attack on her “government job.” But on July 28, a court tore up the AVO banning the barber DJ from producing songs about her. Legal documents alleged that Mr Koletti also sent text messages to Ms Allen and tolerated her on social media.

Ms. Allen also denied charges that ASIC officers “parade” around the expensive luxury items they seized from Ms. Caddick on Nov. 11, 2020.

Nor did she see anyone putting on Mrs. Caddick’s clothes or hanging jewelry around their necks, “giggling and laughing.”

Ms Caddick’s last verified sighting was filmed when ASIC and the Australian Federal Police raided her mansion that day.

Mrs. Caddick’s husband, Anthony Koletti, has since made several complaints to police about Mrs. Allen’s behavior during the raid.

And Mrs. Caddick’s mother Barbara Grimley holds ASIC responsible for her daughter’s presumed death, saying she was very upset during the raid and was denied food or water.

Ms. Allen described “as fantasy” the suggestion that she was responsible for the current situation.

The AFP’s agent, Amelia Griffen, shadowed Ms Caddick for most of the 12-hour search, confirming that she had made herself a protein smoothie in the morning.

Parents of Melissa Caddick, Barbara Grimley (left) and Ted Grimley leave the inquest into her death at Lidcombe Coroner’s Court in Sydney, Monday 26 September 2022

Melissa Caddick’s husband, Anthony Koletti, arrives at Lidcombe Coroner’s Court in Sydney for the inquest into her death. Caddick disappeared hours after her home in Dover Heights was raided by AFP and ASIC agents in November 2020

“I remember talking to her that she was free to roam the property if she wanted to,” Officer Griffen said.

Ms. Allen also confirmed that during the raid, Ms Caddick was observed to file her nails “from time to time” and take a nap in the afternoon.

She didn’t seem anxious at all, showing only emotion, a “look of horror,” as her wedding rings “clumped” when placed in a ziplock bag, she said.

Ms. Allen led the formal investigation into the conwoman’s Ponzi scheme under her fake company Maliver as of September 8, 2020.

Around August 2020, one of her investors, Dominique Ogilvie, had a chance meeting with Jennifer Porter, whose Australian financial services license Ms. Caddick illegally used as her own license.

ASIC held a telephone interview with Ms. Ogilvie about the investigation on September 14.

Melissa Caddick’s brother Adam Grimley (center) her mother Barbara Grimley (center) and father Ted Grimley (right) leave the inquest into her death at the Coroner’s Court in Sydney

“We said that if (Mrs. Ogilvie) ran into Mrs. Caddick or got a call or talked to her, she could talk to her freely, but keep the contents of our conversation confidential,” Mrs. Allen said.

Caddick’s cell phone records showed that she was looking for shredding services that evening and booked Shred-X’s services the following day.

Ms. Allen said her team looked closely at some of the shredded evidence after the extended search warrant.

She determined that this was not the result of Mrs. Caddick being “tipped off by someone.”

Melissa Caddick’s former home in Dover Heights (pictured) is coming up for sale this week. It took extensive repairs, cleaning and maintenance after Caddick’s husband was evicted

The roof of Melissa Caddick’s former home offers stunning views of the iconic city skyline and Sydney Harbor Bridge

Potential buyers must spend $10,000 to inspect Melissa Caddick’s former home (kitchen and living room pictured)

Meanwhile, her luxurious five-bedroom, four-bathroom Eastern Suburbs home has uninterrupted and expansive views of Sydney Harbor and a “beautiful swimming pool,” which recipients hope will bring in at least $10 million. .

Koletti reported the 49-year-old missing 30 hours after he said she last walked out of their house at about 5:30 a.m. on Nov. 12 to “go for a jog.”

In February 2021, Mrs Caddick’s decomposing foot, encased in an Asics shoe, washed ashore on Bournda Beach on the south coast of NSW, about 400 km south of Sydney.

She mainly preyed on friends and family and stole up to $30 million between 2013 and 2020, counsel who assisted Jason Downing SC previously told the court.

The inquest for Deputy Coroner Elizabeth Ryan continues.