Melissa Caddick: Anthony Koletti’s LinkedIn campaign of terror

The heartbroken husband of the missing concubine, Melissa Caddick, has used LinkedIn to unleash a bizarre terror campaign against the corporate regulator – whom he blames for the presumed death of his wife.

Anthony Koletti, 40, has been at war with ASIC since Caddick disappeared from their $15 million home in Dover Heights, Sydney’s eastern suburbs, in November 2020 – the day after investigators raided the property.

Despite insurmountable evidence against her, the one-time DJ has never been able to accept that his wife stole $23 million from close friends and family while posing as a financial advisor.

He mistakenly believes that ASIC invented the claims because they had some sort of vendetta against his wife, giving the organization a one-star Google review — which he then shared on LinkedIn.

Koletti also used LinkedIn to share a photo of a homemade sign he posted outside the regulator’s office on the anniversary of Caddick’s disappearance, which read “ASIC = womanslaughter.”

Anthony Koletti has been at war with ASIC since Melissa Caddick (pictured together) disappeared from their $15 million home in Dover Heights

He gave ASIC a one-star Google review (pictured), which has since been removed. ‘ASIC negligence caused my wife’s death,’ he wrote

In the now-deleted Google review, Koletti wrote in February, “ASIC negligence caused my wife’s death.”

“If they get away with manslaughter, they are clearly above the law.

“My wife was dehumanized by ASIC and then she died.”

He also used the social media platform to falsely accuse the corporate watchdog of “white collar crooks” who “caused my wife’s death.”

“End ‘Pre-emptive Slaughter,'” another message read. ‘Preemptive slaughter’ is a term commonly associated with the killing of livestock at risk of infecting other animals with deadly diseases, such as bird flu or foot-and-mouth disease.

Other posts in his diatribe, all of which appear to have been posted in January and February of this year, contain baseless claims that ASIC is a “bunch of cowards who kill your wife and take no responsibility for it.”

“Corrupt and overwhelmed above the law violets.”

Koletti also used LinkedIn to share a photo of a homemade sign he posted outside the regulator’s office on the anniversary of Caddick’s disappearance, which reads “ASIC = womanslaughter” (pictured)

He also used LinkedIn to falsely accuse the business watchdog of ‘white-collar crooks’ who ’caused my wife’s death’ (posts pictured)

He constantly blames the regular for his wife’s death, while also confusingly referring to it as “manslaughter,” “wife-slaughter,” or sometimes “wife-slaughter.”

Manslaughter occurs when someone accidentally dies as a result of someone else’s actions – where no intent was involved.

Koletti’s LinkedIn explosion happened around the time Isabella Allen – the woman at the helm of the Caddick investigation – filed an AVO against him after he released an album essentially accusing ASIC of making up the claims against his wife. .

Legal documents filed in February alleged that Koletti had texted Allen, tolerated her on social media, and engaged in other behavior deemed “threatening,” including making several dis-tracks in which her and ASIC were called directly.

However, the AVO application was withdrawn this week before going to court this Friday – leaving the unemployed barber free to pursue a new career as a freelance music producer.

Koletti’s LinkedIn explosion happened around the time Isabella Allen – the woman at the helm of the Caddick investigation – filed an AVO against him

Melissa Caddick’s mansion in Dover Heights (pictured) will be up for auction in the coming months

He claimed the AVO was “an attempt to defame my character” and was an obstacle to his right to lyrical freedom of expression.

In a bizarre tune, the former hairdresser called Allen “ugly,” compared her to a snake and a rat, and launched a personal attack on her “government job.”

“You can’t hide behind your government job forever,” a song on the album says, Raid.

“Could give me a snake or one and call it Isabella. I’ll buy the ugliest thing I can find.’

He accused Allen and her colleagues of “laughing at me” in a formal interview, saying she accused him of threatening her while he was trying to get government aid for Caddick’s son.

In May, he released a new single called ‘Liar Liars’ – a spoken word accompanied by a synth beat, targeting media organizations, radio hosts, liquidators and ASIC.

Koletti claimed the AVO was “an attempt to defame my character” and hindered his right to lyrical freedom of expression

Caddick (pictured with Koletti) was wanted by police after she skipped town in November 2020 with $23 million worth of life-saving assets from her clients

Caddick was wanted by police after she skipped the city in November 2020 with $23 million worth of life-saving assets from her clients, until she was pronounced dead four months later when her rotting foot drifted ashore 400 km south of her Sydney home. .

ASIC has been trying to recover some of the savings that its 72 clients put into the scam, which financed her lavish lifestyle.

Koletti was kicked out of Caddick’s $6.2 million Dover Heights mansion in May when liquidators wanted to sell the house to recover some of her victims’ stolen money.

Liquidators are preparing the swanky Wallangra Road property, which has risen to about $15 million in value since Caddick’s 2014 purchase, to be put up for sale in a private auction.

An investigation into Caddick’s disappearance and presumed death will be launched in September.