Melinda Messenger, 53, covers up in a turtleneck sweater and flared jeans as former Page Three girl prepares to get her skates on at Battersea Power Station ice rink launch

Melinda Messenger cut a casual figure as she posed on the red carpet ahead of the launch of the Glide at Battersea Power Station ice rink.

The former glamor model, 53, was bundled up for the winter chill in a pair of flared jeans, a black turtleneck jumper and a cream wool coat.

The presenter added a pair of brown boots to her look and appeared to be enjoying her evening in London on Thursday.

The blonde beauty was joined by a host of celebrities at the ice rink opening with TOWIE’s Lydia Bright looking comfortable in a pair of maroon tracksuit bottoms, an oversized white jumper and a matching maroon coat.

She pulled her curly hair into a messy ponytail and added a pair of black sneakers to her look.

Reality star Ollie Locke was also present on the red carpet.

The former Made in Chelsea star, 37, donned a pair of skinny jeans, a blue jumper and a thick black coat with a fur hood.

She completed her casual look with a black hat as she posed alongside her husband Gareth.

The business owner also donned a pair of skinny jeans and amped up his monochrome look with a black Ralph Lauren bear sweater and a furry beige coat.

Singer Natalie Rushdie was also seen having fun.

Author Salman’s daughter, 38, looked effortlessly chic in a long cream coat over a pair of black suede boots.

She completed her ensemble with a kitschy pink and red gift bag.

Heidi Range looked cozy in a dusty pink coat that accentuated her waist with a belt and featured a fur collar.

The former Sugarbabes star, 41, smiled as she posed on the red carpet before heading inside.

Melinda’s night out comes six months after she split from her fiancé, survival expert Dr Raj Joshi, just six months after the couple got engaged in New Zealand.

A source told The Sun that the former glamor model is “gutted” to see the relationship end, because she thought he was “the one” after the couple bonded over the SAS experience.

The former Page 3 girl announced her engagement to Dr Raj last August after the couple met while filming Celebrity SAS.

Melinda began secretly dating Joshi, 47, after meeting on the Channel 4 show while it was filming in Vietnam, with fans originally believing they met on a charity walk in Nepal.

Melinda had originally confirmed the engagement in an Instagram post in August and revealed that wedding plans were already in the works.

Melinda wrote: ‘We have some very good news to share. @raj.joshi.expedition and I got engaged in beautiful New Zealand on Matariki, Maori New Year, and we’re getting married next year!’

The mother of three revealed her engagement alongside a photo of the couple arm in arm in front of a panoramic, mountainous view of the New Zealand countryside.

The pair climbed Wales’ iconic Mount Snowdon together as part of their preparations for the expedition through Nepal’s Langtang Valley, near the border with Tibet, which has altitudes of up to 12,600 feet.

In an interview with The Mirror, he said: ‘Being 50 is a very important and powerful stage in life. And the challenge is to continue growing and developing.

‘You shouldn’t stop when you reach a certain age. It’s good to keep challenging yourself. As I’ve gotten older, I’m a lot happier and I don’t care what I look like if I fail.’