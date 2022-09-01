Melinda Messenger, 51, hits back at ‘anti-ageing’ reaction to her natural grey hair

Melinda Messenger has responded to an “anti-aging” reaction from fans to her natural gray hair after she dropped her signature blonde locks.

The former model, 51, took to Instagram earlier this month to debut her silver locks and reveal that she grew out her signature blonde hair.

But Melinda has now revealed that she has received a lot of “anti-aging” comments in response to her selfie, as she labeled the reaction as “very peculiar.”

Criticism: Melinda Messenger has hit back at an ‘anti-aging’ response to her natural gray hair after ditching her signature blonde locks

She took to Instagram on Wednesday to share more selfies of her gray locks and criticized some people for sending negative comments about her natural hair and makeup-free look.

The TV host also shared a video of herself on Instagram over the weekend, denouncing the reaction and scolding people for being “anti-aging,” as “we all experience it.”

In the candid video, she said, “Hello dears, so I had some feedback on my photo of my gray hair, which is slowly coming through, and the fact that I wasn’t wearing any makeup, which is bizarre.”

“I had some lovely comments and a lot of anti-aging comments, a lot of ‘oh god you look so old’ and ‘it adds years to you’.

Positive Post: Melinda has revealed that she has received a lot of ‘anti-aging’ comments in response to her gray hair selfie, while labeling the response as ‘very peculiar’

Empowerment: In a lengthy caption, Melinda addressed the negative comments she received about her natural hair color, encouraging other people to “be free”

“And it’s just this thing about getting older, isn’t it, some people seem to be really against it, and it’s so natural, and God willing, we all experience.”

‘So why be so against? It’s very odd, but there we have it. What I realized is that aging and aging is a growth process.

“And grow to learn how to love each other more easily, and more importantly—most importantly—learn how to love ourselves.”

In an accompanying caption, Melinda reiterated the negative comments she received about her natural hair color and encouraged other people to “be free.”

Candid: The TV host also shared a video of herself on Instagram over the weekend, denouncing the reaction and scolding people for being “anti-aging,” as “we all experience it”

All smiles: Melinda took to her Instagram again on Wednesday to once again encourage ‘self-love’ as she shared a series of radiant selfies

She continued: ‘I was curious how people felt [about my grey hair] and it seems that there is a lot of anti-aging. I wonder if it’s because it reflects our own mortality?

“It’s better to accept that we’re all going to die someday so we can get on with our lives.

“I also noticed that the response here in our small online community has been positive, supportive and encouraging. That’s so beautiful to see, and thank you, you’re amazing and appreciated.

‘So yes, let’s go! Let go, be free.’

Melinda took to her Instagram again on Wednesday to encourage “self-love,” as she shared a series of glowing selfies.

New Look: The former Page 3 model, 51, took to Instagram earlier this month to debut her silver locks and revealed she grew out her signature blonde hair.

In a lengthy caption, the former glamor model said she didn’t “appreciate” herself in the past and said she’s finally reached a point where she feels like she’s “good enough.”

She admitted the decision to grow her silver hair was an “act of self-love” for her, as she said she spent time processing feeling good about herself.

She wrote: ‘Why I grow my silver hair is an act of self-love.

“I used to feel like I had to look a certain way, that I needed makeup and beautiful hair, especially if I was going to be seen in public.

Acceptance: Melinda has revealed that the decision to grow her silver hair is an ‘act of self-love’ for her, as she said she spent time processing herself feeling good

“What I’ve come to understand is that it was because I didn’t really appreciate who I was. Partly the conditioning of getting validation for “looking nice”, but a lot of not loving myself enough.

“It took me 51 years to see that I was always good enough (we all are), so I don’t want to feel like I have to be anything but myself for years to come. I’ve finally given myself permission to just be.

“This doesn’t mean I’ll never get a treatment or not go out at all, I will, but I’ll do it because it’s fun and because I want to. Not because I don’t feel good about myself the way I am.

“That’s how I tell the child in me that I love you just the way you are, so she can go on playing and loving life.”

Flashback: Melinda worked as a grid girl in the late 90s alongside Katie Price and Emma Noble

It comes after Melinda debuted her silver locks on Instagram earlier this month, asking advice from her hairdressing friends on what to do with her hair next.

She wrote: ‘Just as the leaves of trees change color with the seasons, so do we. Do I fade the blonde or let it grow slowly?

‘Any advice from my hairdressing friends welcome ☺ #silverhair #greyhairtransition #greyhair.’

Melinda wore minimal makeup in no time and wore a green T-shirt under jeans for her close-up.

Melinda, who rose to fame after being spotted on a billboard for a window shop in Swindon in 1997, recently said she would wear heavy makeup to hide the feeling that she wasn’t good enough.

Appearance: Melinda (pictured in December 2019) recently said she would wear heavy makeup to hide the feeling she wasn’t good enough

“For me it was a mask, it was a way to make myself feel good because I didn’t feel that way inside,” she said.

Melinda is a mother of Morgan, 22, Flynn, 20, and Evie, 18, and divorced her ex-husband Wayne Roberts in 2012, and she admitted last year that she wanted to start dating again.

Since divorcing Wayne after 14 years of marriage, Melinda has been in a relationship with a ski instructor she met while filming Channel 4’s The Jump.

The star was recently in a relationship with Chris Harding, whom she met on Celebrity First Dates in 2018, but the couple later called it quits.

Exes: Melinda is a mother to Morgan, 22, Flynn, 20, and Evie, 18, and split in 2012 with ex-husband Wayne Roberts (they were both pictured in January 2009)

Still looking for love, Melinda joined the Sara Eden matchmaking agency after a string of unfortunate romances, including a man she broke up with because he booked her a £20,000 holiday in a move she said was under pressure .

But Melinda said she doesn’t feel like getting married again and is just looking for a partner she can spend her life with it.

The mother of three admitted that she found it difficult to meet the right person and revealed that she is often accosted by men half her age.

Speaking of famous faces who have tried to go on dates with her, Melinda claimed that she was once called by Spiderman’s Tobey Maguire and asked on a date by Val Kilmer.