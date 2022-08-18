Melinda Gates says her and Bill’s ‘philanthropy’ helped them through divorce, ‘smoothed’ things over

Melinda Gates claimed her and ex-husband Bill’s “philanthropy” helped them get through their divorce, claiming it “eased things up” during some of the most “difficult” aspects of their breakup.

The computer scientist, 58, has devoted much of her life to giving back, and now she has revealed that it was her charitable work that helped her get through the divorce from her billionaire Microsoft founder, ex-husband, 66, whose she last divorced year.

Melinda spoke to Good morning America recently on the positives of giving back and how it helped her after her relationship ended, while promoting her brand new one master class designed to teach others about the impact of generosity.

During the two-and-a-half-hour class, Melinda preaches about “reflecting on your values” and “examining your beliefs” so that you can “develop a personal framework” for “philanthropic giving.”

After their divorce, the 58-year-old and her husband reportedly split their combined $130 billion fortune, so it’s definitely easier for Melinda to give back than the average person; but she insisted that even those who don’t have a lot of money can use their “time, voice and expertise” to help others.

She and Bill, who married in 1994 and were together for 27 years before announcing their marriage would end in May 2021, co-founded the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation in 2000; and she explained to GMA that working on the organization through their divorce “kept them together and allowed for more grace.”

“Our philanthropy actually called on us to get the best out of ourselves, even in the most difficult times behind the scenes,” she said.

“We were working on the details of the divorce and there was grief, but we both still showed up to the foundation.

“I think that kept us together and allowed for more grace during that period, and it’s smoothed out a little bit on the back since.”

Melinda started her career tutoring children, then landed a job as a marketing manager at Microsoft.

She was later promoted to general manager of information products until 1996, when she left the company to focus on raising her family.

She met Bill at a trade show in New York. The couple tied the knot in 1994 and were together for 27 years before announcing their divorce in May 2021. They welcomed three children over the years: Jennifer, 25, Rory, 23, and Phoebe, 19.

In 2014, Bill and Melinda had donated approximately $28 billion of their personal wealth to the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. And in 2020, the organization reportedly became the second largest charitable foundation in the world.

Melinda has also launched the company Pivotal Ventures, which is “focused on advancing social progress in the United States.”

They are seen together in 2017

In 2010, she pledged through the organization to “give away most of her resources during her lifetime” promise — which was founded by herself, her ex-husband and Warren Buffett.

In a letter she wrote on her website in February, she also said she would dedicate her time and energy to “fighting poverty and promoting equality.”

“I co-founded the Giving Pledge in 2010 and pledged to give away most of my resources during my lifetime. Today I reaffirm that commitment,” she said in the letter.

“I recognize the absurdity of having so much wealth concentrated in the hands of one person, and I believe the only responsible thing you can do with a fortune of this magnitude is to give it away — as thoughtfully and impactfully as possible.”

She now wants to encourage others to give back and is teaching a MasterClass on the topic in the hopes of inspiring more people to get involved in philanthropy.

“I think it’s really important to think about your values ​​before you start giving because I think your values ​​drive pretty much everything you do in life,” she said in a clip of the class, which was obtained and shared by GMA.

“We offer you a framework and a way to think about giving, whether you’re just starting out or halfway through your journey.”

While Melinda acknowledges that not everyone is in the financial position to give money away, she explained that you can do “so much” more than donating.

She added that giving back is a way of “building a community” as “philanthropy brings people together.”

“You have so much to give except money, you have your time, you have your voice, you have your expertise. There are so many ways we can give back,” she insisted.

“This is a time when we all crave more community, giving back is a place where you can build community.

“This couldn’t be a more perfect time to think about giving back. Philanthropy brings people together, I know that from 20 years of giving.’

The mother of three has long been committed to instilling the same values ​​in her children, explaining that during their childhood she was “very goal-oriented” and “brought them into her projects early on.”

“I was very goal-oriented with our children, even when they were young,” she said. ‘I took them out during the holidays to build coffins for the homeless.

‘That resulted in a discussion about homelessness. I have tried to involve them in projects early on and I encourage other parents to do the same.

“Now my three children are each in their own way figuring out what their talents are in the world and where they can give back in the long run.”